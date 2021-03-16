Best Sleep Awareness Week deals in March 2021

Sleep Awareness Week deals are finally here. To celebrate the National Sleep Foundation's week-long event, mattress manufacturers are releasing some of the best mattress deals and bedding sales we've seen since the holidays.

Some of our favorite deals of the moment include up to $400 off all mattresses at Nectar. Plus, get $399 in sleep accessories with the purchase of any mattress. Meanwhile, Avocado is taking $200 off all latex mattresses. This is the biggest discount we've seen from the eco-friendly company.

Here at Tom's Guide, we're all about getting the proper amount of sleep, so rather than celebrate one week, we're dedicating an entire month to better sleep. That means we'll be looking for Sleep Week deals all month long. So whether you're searching for the best mattress or just curious about the best pillow — we're rounding up the best Sleep Week deals everyday.

Sleep Awareness Week deals at a glance

Sleep Week deals — mattresses

Airweave mattress: was $1,278 now $1,178 @ Airweave

Airweave mattresses use a proprietary technology called airfiber, which evenly distributes weight and allows airflow to help keep you in a deeper more restful sleep. As part of their Sleep Awareness Week deals, Airweave is taking $100 off all mattresses via coupon "LASTCALL100". After coupon, the Airweave Mattress Advanced costs $1,178. View Deal

Nectar 5-Piece Bedroom Set: was $1,598 now $1,049 @ Nectar

Furnish your entire bedroom with this epic set. The Nectar 5-piece bedroom set includes a Nectar mattress, foundation, two cooling pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector. For a limited time, Nectar is taking $549 off its full price, which makes this one of the best Sleep Awareness Week deals we've seen. View Deal

Mattresses on sale: deals from $186 @ Overstock

From memory foam to hybrids, the Overstock semi annual sale is knocking mattress prices down to as low as $186. Brands on sale include Serta, Lucid, Beautyrest, and Sealy. It's one of the biggest Sleep Awareness Week deals we've seen from Overstock in months. View Deal

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $800: This is easily one of the best mattress deals of the year. We think the medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress is the best you can buy. It's our top pick in our best mattress guide, and we gave it a full five stars because it's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, not too hot at night, and comes with an industry-leading 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,198). Deal ends: soonView Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,099 @ Saatva

Save $200: The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. These exclusive mattress discounts knock $200 off the price when you spend $1,000. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Idle Latex Hybrid: was $1,357 now $950 + 2 free pillows @ Idle Sleep

Save 30%: Idle Sleep's eco-friendly latex mattress is handmade with 100% organic cotton and latex, with no glue or toxins. It features two layers of 100% Talalay latex, buoyant foam layers, and 1,000 smart support coils. The flippable mattress also features luxury firm or medium firmness options. Idle's current mattress sales are now taking 30% off sitewide and you'll get two free pillows ($115 value) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the Idle Hybrid twin starts at $950 (was $1,357), whereas the queen starts at $1,200 (was $1,715). Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Avocado Latex Mattress: was $1,199 now $999 @ Avocado

Save $200: Avocado continues to give an excellent $200 discount on its new, all-natural latex mattress with code "FLAG200". If you're looking for an organic mattress, this is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses, at 7.5 out of 10. For the biggest discount, add a bed frame to your order and save an extra $150. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $730 now $469 + free pillows and sheet set @ Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660: Mattress maker Sealy is offering its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress. Even better, buy a mattress and you'll get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over, and has a premium stretch-knit cover that dissipates heat and will keep you cool as you sleep. Currently, the twin costs $469 (was $730), whereas the queen costs $699 (was $1,080). Deal ends: soonView Deal

Vaya mattress sales: $300 off all mattresses

As part of its latest mattress sales event, Vaya is taking $300 off any mattress purchase via coupon "VAYA300". After discount, mattresses start as low as $349 (was $649). Vaya mattresses feature the company's Comfort Foam tech, which contours to your body for maximum comfort while wicking away warm air to keep you cool. Deal ends: unknown. View Deal

Sleep Week deals — sheets and more

GhostBed Flash Sale: up to 50% off bedding @ GhostBed

From mattress protectors to bed linens, GhostBed is taking up to 50% off select bedding during its latest Sleep Awareness Week deals. After discount, GhostBed sheets start at $94 (25% off), pillowcases start at $55 (50% off), and the GhostBed mattress protector starts at $53 (25% off). View Deal

Allswell Sleep Awareness Week deals: 20% off @ Allswell

For a limited time, Allswell is taking 20% off all bedding and decor via coupon code "REFRESH20". It's one of the best no restrictions Sleep Awareness Week deals we've seen. After coupon, you can get pillows, sheet sets, mattress protectors, and more on sale. View Deal

2-day bedding sale: deals from $7 @ Overstock

Overstock is taking up to 20% off select bedding and bath items. As part of its Sleep Awareness Week deals, you can get pillow shams from $7, throw pillows from $13, and wrinkle-free bed sheets from $14. The sale also includes throws, bed skirts, and all types of bedding basics. View Deal

Nectar Nightstand: was $269 now $199 @ Nectar

Sleep Awareness Week deals aren't just about sheets and pillows. The Nectar Nightstand features two large drawers for storing everything from books to tablets. Its clean, minimalist design lets it easily blend into any bedroom. It's $70 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Chill Bundle: was $149 now $96 @ Sealy

The Chill Bundle lets you sleep cool and comfortably from head to toe. It includes two DreamFit Pillows and a DreamFit sheet set. After discount, the Chill Bundle (twin) costs $96 (was $149), whereas the Chill Bundle (queen) costs $116.35 (was $179). View Deal

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $239 @ Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is taking 20% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. Priced at $239, it's one of the best Sleep Awareness Week deals we've seen so far this month. View Deal

Idle Sateen Bed Sheets: was $120 now $96 @ Idle Sleep

These Idle Sateen Bed Sheets are fair trade certified and made of 100% organic cotton. For a limited time, all sizes are 20% off. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillow cases. View Deal

Bear Weighted Blanket: was $150 now $120 @ Bear

All Bear Weighted Blankets are now $30 off via coupon code "PD20". The blankets (which provide 15 lbs. of weight) help you relax and enjoy a more restful night of sleep. The blankets are available in light gray, charcoal, or cream. Act fast, these Sleep Awareness Week deals will likely expire soon. View Deal

Casper Weighted Blanket (10 pounds): was $169 now $152 @ Amazon

Inspired by performance outerwear, this weighted blanket hugs your body with breathable quilted channels to achieve maximum comfort. The soft cotton cover helps with air circulation, and there are three weight options to choose from: 10, 15, and 20 pounds. It's cheaper than Casper's direct price of $169.View Deal

Purple Gravity Weighted Blanket: was $299 now $239 @ Purple

It may be one of the priciest weight blankets, but the Purple Gravity Weighted Blanket's claim to fame is that it's the only weighted blanket that's big enough to cover two people on a king or queen size bed. It provides 35 lbs. of weight across the entire bed, giving you and your partner the coziest night of sleep ever. As part of Purple's Sleep Awareness Week deals, it's now $239. View Deal

Amerisleep Comfort Classic Pillow: was $90 now $81 @ Amerisleep

Amerisleep is taking 10% off its Comfort Classic Pillows via coupon code "TAKE10". After discount, a queen size pillow costs $81. The eco-friendly pillows are designed to be light and supportive. They're also designed with cooling channels to wick away warm air. It's one of the best Sleep Awareness Week deals we've seen from Amerisleep. View Deal

Read more: