FAQs

What are Brentwood Home coupon codes? Brentwood Home promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of items sold at Brentwood Home. When available, Brentwood Home coupon codes can be entered from your shopping cart. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal.

Does Brentwood Home offer discounts? Brentwood Home offers a variety of discounts to eligible shoppers. Doctors/nurses, first responders, teachers/educators, and military/vets receive a 5% discount on purchases. Students enrolled in college or university receive a 10% discount. You can learn about Brentwood Home's service discounts via its website (opens in new tab).

Does Brentwood Home offer a warranty on mattresses? Yes, when you order a mattress from Brentwood Home, you get a 25-year warranty. Meanwhile, select foundations include a 10-year warranty, whereas adjustable bases come with a 20-year warranty. You can learn about all of the company's warranties via the Brentwood Home website (opens in new tab).

Does Brentwood Home offer free shipping? Brentwood Home offers free shipping on all mattress purchases. The company also offers premium white-glove delivery for $249 per mattress through partner AGS. AGS will also remove an old mattress as part of the fee.

Is there an Brentwood Home showroom near me? Brentwood Home has retail stores/showrooms in select states. Here you can try out mattresses or make a purchase. You can look for local stores via the Brentwood Home website (opens in new tab).

Brentwood Home hints and tips

In addition to Brentwood Home coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money when shopping at Brentwood Home:

Check the brand's sale page: Brentwood Home frequently offers sales on mattresses, bedding, bases, and more. You can find sales any day of the week via the Brentwood Home sale page (opens in new tab) .

Brentwood Home frequently offers sales on mattresses, bedding, bases, and more. You can find sales any day of the week via the Brentwood Home sale page . Take advantage of the 1-year trial: You can try out your new mattress for 1 year to see if it's the right mattress for you. If not, you can return it for free.

You can try out your new mattress for 1 year to see if it's the right mattress for you. If not, you can return it for free. Shop during major holidays: While Brentwood Home offers sales year round, some of the best mattress discounts are tied to specific holidays like Labor Day and Cyber Monday. Make sure to follow our mattress sales guide for the best deals of the week.

How to use Brentwood Home coupon codes

Brentwood Home coupon codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, look in the right column just above the "checkout" button. You'll find a field titled "Discount code." Enter your coupon code here and press "Apply" and the discount will be immediately applied.

What else can you buy at Brentwood Home?

(Image credit: Brentwood )

Brentwood Home is best known for its range of organic mattresses, but there are lots of other bedding-related products available to buy online.

If you're looking for a new base for your mattress, Brentwood Home has numerous bases, foundations, and adjustable bases ranging from $99 (opens in new tab). All of Brentwood Home's bases are organic and/or sustainable.

To give your new mattress an even cozier feel, Brentwood Home sells a wide range of bedding. This includes bed sheets, duvet covers, and throw blankets (opens in new tab). Prices start from $34.

Brentwood Home also sells yoga pillows, wedge pillows, and foam wedge pillows. You can shop these pillows from $19 via Brentwood Home (opens in new tab). They also have a line of orthopedic dog beds from $119 (opens in new tab).