Garmin Black Friday deals knock up to $350 off 11 top watches, including the Fenix 8 Pro, Forerunner 265 and Instinct 3

The best Garmin watches are always a feature of the Black Friday sales, and if you’ve been patiently waiting for the brand’s line-up to get discounted, that patience has been rewarded.

A swathe of excellent Garmin sports watches have now been discounted across major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, and the deals are as good as I hoped.

The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 8 Pro is reduced from $1099 to $849 at Amazon, and the Garmin Forerunner 265 is $299 at Amazon, making it potentially the best value sports watch available right now.

I’ve tested almost the entire current Garmin lineup and older models going back 10 years, and I’ve picked out what I think are the 11 best deals on the brand’s watches right now.

Garmin Black Friday Deals

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $191 at Amazon While this is a good deal, I'd actually hold out a bit longer if you're looking at the Forerunner 165, because it has dropped as low as $129 in the past. It's a running watch with an AMOLED display and a great option for new runners and those who prefer a smaller wearable. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED: was $449 now $249 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED is an adventure watch that offers incredible battery life and a distinctive look that separates it from the Forerunner lineup. This $200 discount is one of the biggest percentage savings available on a Garmin right now. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $449 at Amazon This is a welcome return to the lowest price we've ever seen on the Forerunner 965, which is an outstanding sports watch with offline maps. It's a value alternative to newer watches like the Forerunner 970, and perfect for serious runners and triathletes. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Venu 4: was $549 now $449 at Amazon The Venu 4 is one of the top options in Garmin's current lineup and has a sleek, attractive design with a built-in flashlight. It looks smart but still offers Garmin's outstanding sports tracking and training analysis, and the flashlight is very handy. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 570: was $549 now $449 at Amazon I think the Forerunner 570 is a little underspec'd compared with the Forerunner 965 and Venu 4 at the same price on sale, but it's still a great sports watch and comes in a range of colorful designs, whereas most Garmins stick to the same conservative colors. It also comes in two sizes, which is good news for those with smaller wrists. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Venu X1: was $799 now $499 at Amazon The Venu X1 sticks out within the Garmin line-up because of its ultra-thin, rectangular design. It's an impressively full-featured watch, though, rivaling the Forerunner 970 with regard to sports and smart features, and some love the thinness of its case. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 970: was $749 now $649 at Amazon The Forerunner 970 is the best overall sports watch on the market, in my opinion, and I've used it for over a year to track my marathon training. It has a sleek, attractive design and all of Garmin's flagship features aside from LTE connectivity. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Enduro 3: was $799 now $699 at Amazon I've just reviewed the Garmin Enduro 4, and my only real criticism of the watch is that it's very similar to the Enduro 3 while being more expensive. Now, the Enduro 3 is $200 cheaper; thanks to this deal, it's definitely the better buy for anyone looking for a long-lasting adventure watch with a MIP display. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Fenix 8: was $999 now $749 at Amazon Garmin is now doing a great job of rolling back new features to older watches, which means the Fenix 8 is a very good value alternative to the newer Fenix 8 Pro and Fenix 9 lineup. The orange design is one of the best-looking watches Garmin has ever made, and it's packed with sports and navigation features. Read more Read less ▼