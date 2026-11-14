19 best REI holiday deals — up to 50% off on Patagonia Houdini, Arc'teryx Squamish and more
Editor-approved REI deals worth shopping before the holidays
It's official — REI's holiday sale is here! Now’s the perfect time to get a head start on holiday shopping for friends and loved ones who could use a wardrobe refresh. And of course, don’t forget to treat yourself to a little something too!
From Patagonia fleeces and Smartwool beanies to YETI mugs and Arc'teryx jackets, you can save up to 50% on apparel and gear from some of our favorite brands. For instance, the popular Patagonia Houdini Half Zip is down to just $72 and is the perfect layer for fall adventures. You can also grab the Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody, which is currently knocking $70 off.
There's plenty more deals on everyday essentials and high-quality gear starting at just $20. Below, I've rounded up my favorite REI styles for fall. Keep scrolling to check out the deals that are actually worth shopping ahead of the holidays. Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our guide to the best holiday gifts.
Quick Links
- shop REI's holiday sale
- Patagonia: apparel/accessories from $15
- Camping gear: up to 30% off
- Vuori: up to 40% off
- Arc'teryx: apparel from $24
- Columbia: apparel from $14
- Marmot: apparel from $15
- The North Face: apparel from $16
- YETI: water bottles from $19
- REI Sahara Shade Hoodie (Men's): was $59 now $20
- Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Men's): was $139 now $72
- Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody (Women's): was $200 now $139
Editor's Choice
YETI sale: deals from $19 @ REI
From water bottlers to travel mugs, REI has YETI accessories on sale from $19. It's a small sale, but it covers most of the basics and also includes a discount on the YETI tote bag.
Read moreRead less▼
Camping deals: up to 30% off @ REI
Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is slashing the price of everything you could possibly need for your adventures, including tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more.
Read moreRead less▼
A cozy hoodie, the Sahara Shade Hoodie lives up to its name with UPF 50+ fabric that shields from UV rays while also being stretchy and moisture-wicking. You can also grab the women's version of the hoodie for $29.
Read moreRead less▼
This beanie boasts a merino-wool-blend, waffle-knit exterior combined with a soft jersey interior and classic cuff. It also features a small Smartwool logo patch on the front. In addition to keeping you warm and cozy, this fabric blend also works to wick away moisture and keep odors away.
Read moreRead less▼
The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill.
Read moreRead less▼
Similar to the popular Squamish Hoody, Made to move effortlessly with you on the wall or trail, especially in gusty conditions. It's lightweight and can layer easily over a t-shirt or fleece depending on the temperature outside.
Read moreRead less▼
The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry.
Read moreRead less▼
Men's REI Deals
If you're a big Arc'teryx fan (who isn't?) then you'll want to grab this t-shirt. It has the Arc'teryx logo front and center and is made of comfortable, breathable cotton jersey fabric.
Read moreRead less▼
Summer may be long gone, but Patagonia's Baggie shorts are suitable for both inside and out of the water. And as the brand clears out its end-of-season styles, you can get these shorts for as low as $54.
Read moreRead less▼
You'll never want to take these pants off! They feature premium knit fabric that wicks moisture and dries fast. There's also five functional pockets, including 3 with zippers, that will keep valuables secure. They're perfect for any casual occasion and will quickly become your go-to.
Read moreRead less▼
This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's discounted in three colors. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the same as the deal listed above, except it's the men's version. It's available in nearly every single size in three different colors, so you'll be able to find your perfect fit.
Read moreRead less▼
This lightweight, breathable and packable hoodie is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features 850-fill-power down and Coreloft synthetic insulation.
Read moreRead less▼
Women's REI Deals
Although they look like sweatpants, the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants are ideal for hikes and outdoor activities. As they're wide-legged, they're super comfortable, and are even water-repellant. They're on sale in two different colors.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a great layer to wear to the gym. The cropped, zip up jacket is made with a breathable, lightweight fabric. It features a soft, cloud-like feel and 4-way stretch so you can wear it while working out. I also love its high neckline and cuffed sleeves that add a little extra touch of style.
Read moreRead less▼
The Patagonia R1 Pullover is a midlayer, meaning it's intended to be worn between a thermal base layer and an outer waterproof or windproof jacket like the Patagonia Houdini.
Read moreRead less▼
This stylish long sleeve shirt is made with a soft, warm and breathable merino wool blend and it has a streamlined fit which layers easily. Its seams are also minimized to reduce irritation. It's the perfect shirt to help you move comfortably on hikes, runs and treks.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the same warm and cozy deal as above, except it's the women's version. Available in three different colors, the lightweight top made for your most extreme cold-weather activities.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're a fan of cozy fleece zip-ups (I know I am), the Arc'teryx Kyanite is worth checking out. Perfect for chilly weather, it's built from a flexible, moisture-wicking fabric, making it a great choice for jogging, hiking, biking, or simply running errands.
Read moreRead less▼
Shop more deals
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: Switch games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptop from $99
- Nectar Mattress: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.