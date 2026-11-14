It's official — REI's holiday sale is here! Now’s the perfect time to get a head start on holiday shopping for friends and loved ones who could use a wardrobe refresh. And of course, don’t forget to treat yourself to a little something too!

From Patagonia fleeces and Smartwool beanies to YETI mugs and Arc'teryx jackets, you can save up to 50% on apparel and gear from some of our favorite brands. For instance, the popular Patagonia Houdini Half Zip is down to just $72 and is the perfect layer for fall adventures. You can also grab the Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody, which is currently knocking $70 off.

There's plenty more deals on everyday essentials and high-quality gear starting at just $20. Below, I've rounded up my favorite REI styles for fall. Keep scrolling to check out the deals that are actually worth shopping ahead of the holidays. Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our guide to the best holiday gifts.

Editor's Choice

YETI sale: deals from $19 @ REI

From water bottlers to travel mugs, REI has YETI accessories on sale from $19. It's a small sale, but it covers most of the basics and also includes a discount on the YETI tote bag. Read more Read less ▼

Camping deals: up to 30% off @ REI

Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is slashing the price of everything you could possibly need for your adventures, including tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more. Read more Read less ▼

Smartwool Creek Run Beanie: was $38 now $25 at REI This beanie boasts a merino-wool-blend, waffle-knit exterior combined with a soft jersey interior and classic cuff. It also features a small Smartwool logo patch on the front. In addition to keeping you warm and cozy, this fabric blend also works to wick away moisture and keep odors away. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Men's): was $139 now $72 at REI The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Squamish Jacket (Men's): was $180 now $126 at REI Similar to the popular Squamish Hoody, Made to move effortlessly with you on the wall or trail, especially in gusty conditions. It's lightweight and can layer easily over a t-shirt or fleece depending on the temperature outside. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody (Women's): was $200 now $139 at REI The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. Read more Read less ▼

Men's REI Deals

Patagonia Baggies Shorts (Men’s): was $75 now $37 at REI Summer may be long gone, but Patagonia's Baggie shorts are suitable for both inside and out of the water. And as the brand clears out its end-of-season styles, you can get these shorts for as low as $54. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Sunday Performance Joggers (Men's): was $110 now $65 at REI You'll never want to take these pants off! They feature premium knit fabric that wicks moisture and dries fast. There's also five functional pockets, including 3 with zippers, that will keep valuables secure. They're perfect for any casual occasion and will quickly become your go-to. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Hoody (Unisex): was $95 now $71 at REI This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's discounted in three colors. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Patagonia Daily Snap-T Pullover (Men's): was $179 now $89 at REI This is the same as the deal listed above, except it's the men's version. It's available in nearly every single size in three different colors, so you'll be able to find your perfect fit. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Hoody (Men's): was $400 now $319 at REI This lightweight, breathable and packable hoodie is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features 850-fill-power down and Coreloft synthetic insulation. Read more Read less ▼

Women's REI Deals

Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants (Women's): was $99 now $68 at REI Although they look like sweatpants, the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants are ideal for hikes and outdoor activities. As they're wide-legged, they're super comfortable, and are even water-repellant. They're on sale in two different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Halo Modern Full-Zip Hoodie (Women's): was $110 now $87 at REI This is a great layer to wear to the gym. The cropped, zip up jacket is made with a breathable, lightweight fabric. It features a soft, cloud-like feel and 4-way stretch so you can wear it while working out. I also love its high neckline and cuffed sleeves that add a little extra touch of style. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Patagonia R1 Pullover (Women's): was $155 now $77 at REI The Patagonia R1 Pullover is a midlayer, meaning it's intended to be worn between a thermal base layer and an outer waterproof or windproof jacket like the Patagonia Houdini. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Satoro Merino Wool Long-Sleeve Top (Women's): was $120 now $95 at REI This stylish long sleeve shirt is made with a soft, warm and breathable merino wool blend and it has a streamlined fit which layers easily. Its seams are also minimized to reduce irritation. It's the perfect shirt to help you move comfortably on hikes, runs and treks. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Kyanite LT Hoody (Women's): was $150 now $119 at REI If you're a fan of cozy fleece zip-ups (I know I am), the Arc'teryx Kyanite is worth checking out. Perfect for chilly weather, it's built from a flexible, moisture-wicking fabric, making it a great choice for jogging, hiking, biking, or simply running errands. Read more Read less ▼