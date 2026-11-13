Tom's Guide CES 2027 Awards: How to enter your product
How to submit your product for Tom's Guide CES 2027 Awards
The editors of Tom’s Guide are inviting submissions for their CES 2027 Awards.
The winners represent cutting-edge gadgets redefining design, performance, and user experience across various categories. We’re thrilled to spotlight the innovative products unveiled at CES 2027, happening in Las Vegas, with announcements kicking off the week of January 4.
Tom's Guide CES 2027 Awards categories
These picks will be our favorites in the following categories. Please note that the categories are subject to change based on what we see at the show. Entries for all categories will be reviewed and judged by our experts.
- Best of Show
- Best Design
- Best Startup
- Best Smartphone
- Best Sustainability Effort
- Best TV
- Best Laptop
- Best AI
- Best Tablet
- Best Mini PC
- Best Gaming Peripheral
- Best Gaming Desktop
- Best Gaming Laptop
- Best Appliance
- Best Smart Home Device
- Best VR/AR
- Best Smartwatch/Wearable
- Best Fitness Tech
- Best Health Tech
- Best Audio
- Best Headphones
- Best Monitor
- Best Router
- Best Car Tech
- Best Rideable
How to enter a product for consideration for a Tom's Guide CES Award
Submissions must be received by noon EST / 9 a.m. PST on Dec. 10, 2026 and the award winners will be announced during the show. To submit a product for consideration, please fill out the Tom's Guide CES Awards submission form.
Only products that are announced just before CES 2027 or that debut at the show will be considered.
We are happy to sign and keep embargoes on unannounced products. If you have any questions, please email cesawards@tomsguide.com.
In addition to online submissions, Tom's Guide is scouring the virtual show floor for new and interesting products, which will also be added to our list of nominees.
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All of Tom's Guide's CES 2027 coverage will appear on the topic hub, including a list of winners.
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