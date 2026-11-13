Tom's Guide CES 2027 Awards: How to enter your product

The editors of Tom’s Guide are inviting submissions for their CES 2027 Awards.

The winners represent cutting-edge gadgets redefining design, performance, and user experience across various categories. We’re thrilled to spotlight the innovative products unveiled at CES 2027, happening in Las Vegas, with announcements kicking off the week of January 4.

Tom's Guide CES 2027 Awards categories

These picks will be our favorites in the following categories. Please note that the categories are subject to change based on what we see at the show. Entries for all categories will be reviewed and judged by our experts.

Best of Show

Best Design

Best Startup

Best Smartphone

Best Sustainability Effort

Best TV

Best Laptop

Best AI

Best Tablet

Best Mini PC

Best Gaming Peripheral

Best Gaming Desktop

Best Gaming Laptop

Best Appliance

Best Smart Home Device

Best VR/AR

Best Smartwatch/Wearable

Best Fitness Tech

Best Health Tech

Best Audio

Best Headphones

Best Monitor

Best Router

Best Car Tech

Best Rideable

How to enter a product for consideration for a Tom's Guide CES Award

Submissions must be received by noon EST / 9 a.m. PST on Dec. 10, 2026 and the award winners will be announced during the show. To submit a product for consideration, please fill out the Tom's Guide CES Awards submission form .

Only products that are announced just before CES 2027 or that debut at the show will be considered.

We are happy to sign and keep embargoes on unannounced products. If you have any questions, please email cesawards@tomsguide.com .

In addition to online submissions, Tom's Guide is scouring the virtual show floor for new and interesting products, which will also be added to our list of nominees.

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All of Tom's Guide's CES 2027 coverage will appear on the topic hub, including a list of winners.