Prime Day Deal: Galaxy Note 9 Now Just $649

The Galaxy Note 10 may be getting ready for its close-up in less than a month. But if you need a big-screen phone right now, the Note 9 remains an attractive option — especially in light of a price cut as part of Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime members can pick up the 6.4-inch Note 9 for $649. That's a $350 discount from the phablet's normal $999 asking price. It's also a bump up from the initial $200 discount Amazon was offering on Prime Day.

Why the sudden increased savings on the Note 9? Only Amazon can say for sure, but the fact that Walmart is currently offering the Note 9 for that same discounted $649 price may have played a role in the more attractive Prime Day deal.

Be aware that the Note 10 coming out next month will feature a more powerful processor than the Snapdragon 845 that powers the Note 9 (though the Snapdragon 845 is no slouch when it comes to performance). The upcoming Note, which is set to debut on August 7, is also expected to feature more cameras and offer two models, one with a larger display. Still, if none of those features strike your fancy, a discounted Note 9 offers a good mix of pro-level features and a midrange price tag.