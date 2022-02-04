Manchester City vs Fulham live stream — how to watch FA Cup game online

The Manchester City vs Fulham live stream is a fascinating FA Cup match-up between the runaway leaders of the Premier League and the runaway leaders of the Championship.

Manchester City vs Fulham live stream, date, time, channels The Manchester City vs Fulham live stream takes place Saturday, February 5.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• Watch FOR FREE on 10Play in Australia

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Man City currently sit nine points ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League and look like Champions-elect. But Pep Guardiola will still be eager to add yet more silverware to that bulging trophy cabinet, and given he's only won the FA Cup once he may feel like he has unfinished business in this competition.

With his team having just enjoyed a domestic break, he may well be tempted to play a full-strength team here before the Premier League resumes in midweek. That said, the riches in the Man City squad mean that almost any team he picks will be close to full-strength. After all, does it really matter whether he plays Jack Grealish or Raheem Sterling? Riyad Mahrez or Phil Foden? Kevin de Bruyne or Gabriel Jesus? Or maybe he'll just play them all…

For Fulham, the stakes are slightly different. While they'd dearly love to show that they can go toe-to-toe with the big boys, they'll also have an eye on that Championship run-in. They lead Blackburn by 5pts, but that's not a lot and they won't want to jeopardise that with an FA Cup that ends in in a couple of rounds' time. Injuries can happen at any time and can turn a season, after all.

Then again, the chance to beat the Premier League leaders doesn't come around often, and Fulham's attacking football under Marco Silva has impressed many onlookers. Aleksandar Mitrovic, in particular, has excelled, scoring 28 times this season, while 19-year-old winger Fabio Carvalho has attracted attention from a host of top clubs. Expect them to give it a real go at the Etihad.

The Manchester City vs Fulham live stream is a mouthwatering clash between two in-form teams, then. We will show you how to watch it below.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham live stream FOR FREE in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Manchester City vs Fulham live stream on 10Play — in fact, they can watch every FA Cup tie on the streaming service, including games which aren't being broadcast in the U.K.

What's more 10Play is totally free to tune in to — you just need to sign up with an Australian postcode.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home. Read on for details of how to do that.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham live stream wherever you are

The Manchester City vs Fulham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 10Play or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Can you watch the Manchester City vs Fulham live stream in the UK?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, the Manchester City vs Fulham live stream is not one of the FA Cup games that's being broadcast by either BBC or ITV in the U.K.

However, if you're in the U.K. right now but usually live somewhere where the game is being shown, you can still watch via the services you access in your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham live stream — and indeed, to watch every FA Cup game this season.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadian soccer fans can watch the Manchester City vs Fulham live stream on Sportsnet Now. As well as being available via most cable services, Sportsnet Now can also be streamed online, so there's no excuse not to tune in.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.