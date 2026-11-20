I still haven't started my holiday shopping, but that's OK — I have plenty of movies to watch! As November stretches on, I need a great movie night now more than ever. Good thing Prime Video has loaded up its ever-tempting library this month, so rather than letting you burn half the evening scrolling, I’ve picked out three films I reckon will see you through the weekend in style on one of the best streaming services out there.

First up is a brand-new biopic that turns Nicolas Cage loose as John Madden, and he's weirdly perfect in the role. Then there’s a gloriously daft comic-book romp that bombed back in 1995 and has spent the decades building a devoted cult. And to round things off, I’ve gone for a cheesy, heartwarming Disney holiday comedy from peak Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

So cozy up with your blanket, raid the fridge for some snacks, and read on for three movies worth streaming on Prime Video this weekend.

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'Madden' (2006)

MADDEN - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I didn’t have “Nicolas Cage plays John Madden” on my 2026 bingo card, but here we are, and I’m thrilled about it, even though I don't much care for football. I care about games, and I care about Cage, and you get plenty of both here.

“Madden” is a biopic of the Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster and game namesake, and Cage throws himself into the role with exactly the kind of energy you're probably hoping for. Director David O. Russell traces Madden’s whole arc, from his Super Bowl-winning years running the Oakland Raiders to the legendary broadcasting career that made him a household name, right up to the video game that slapped his name on millions of games for multiple consoles.

Whether you grew up quoting Madden’s broadcasts or just spent your weekends button-mashing through “Madden NFL,” this one’s a loving, larger-than-life tribute to an American original.

Watch "Madden" on Prime Video on Nov. 18

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'I'll Be Home For Christmas' (1998)

I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Official Trailer (1998, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Jessica Biel) - YouTube Watch On

If your nostalgia receptors are still calibrated to the late ’90s, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is going to hit you like a Mack truck. This 1998 Disney comedy is pure, uncut comfort food, starring peak-era Jonathan Taylor Thomas. He plays Jake, a spoiled college kid on the west coast whose estranged dad (Gary Cole) dangles a vintage Porsche in front of him if he can just make it home to New York for Christmas.

Naturally, nothing goes as it should. Some classmates strand Jake out in the desert wearing a Santa suit and beard, and he has to figure out how to get home before the holiday clock runs out. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Allie (Jessica Biel) gives up waiting and accepts a cross-country ride from Jake’s rival.

Look, it’s not reinventing the genre, and that's fine. But JTT is genuinely charming as a selfish kid who slowly figures out what the season’s actually about. Relax and let the holiday vibes wash over you.

Watch "I'll Be Home For Christmas" on Prime Video

'Tank Girl' (1995)

TANK GIRL (1995) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Some movies are good, some movies are bad, and some movies are “Tank Girl." This 1995 cult oddity flopped on release and then spent the next three decades becoming the kind of movie people force their friends to watch at 1 a.m. I am now one of those people, so consider this me pressing it on you.

Lori Petty is Rebecca Buck, aka Tank Girl, a punky blonde surviving in a post-apocalyptic 2033 where a nasty megacorporation called Water & Power is hoarding all the well, water and power. When Kesslee (Malcolm McDowell) kills her friends and burns down her life, Rebecca commandeers a tank, teams up Jet Girl (Naomi Watts) and a band of kangaroo-human mutant rebels called the Rippers, and sets out to bring the whole system down.

Adapted from the Jamie Hewlett and Alan Martin comic, years before Hewlett co-created Gorillaz, the movie is an explosion of punk attitude, comic-book panels, musical numbers, and anything-goes weirdness. It makes almost no sense and absolutely does not care, and that's absolutely why you should check it out. Yesterday.

Watch "Tank Girl" on Prime Video now

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