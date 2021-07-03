July 4th mattress deal knocks up to $300 off Beautyrest mattresses

4th of July celebrations are in full swing right now. As a result, we're spotting dozens of 4th of July mattress sales.
For instance, you can get up to $300 off select Beautyrest mattresses. After discount, you can get the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series from $999 (twin or $1,199 (queen). That's $100 off and one of the biggest mattress deals we've seen from Beautyrest.
Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses @ Beautyrest
Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off select mattress lines. After discount, prices start at $999 for the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series or $1,749 for the top-of-the-line Black Hybrid Series. All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial, so you can definitely rest easy.View Deal
Not sure which Beautyrest mattress to get? The Harmony Lux Carbon Series is the most affordable mattress in Beautyrest's sale. These hybrid mattresses feature Beautyrest's innovative coils paired with gel memory foam. After discount, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series starts at $999.
If you're looking for the best mattress in sale, then you'll want to check out the Beautyrest Black mattress line. It's been designed to allow for cooler sleep and it also includes Beautyrest's latest pocketed coil spring technology to provide all the support that you need. After discount, the Beautyrest Black mattress line starts at $1,749.
All Beautyrest mattresses include a 100-night in-home trial, white glove delivery, and 10-year limited warranty.
