As one of the most popular networks in the US, plenty of people worldwide might be wondering how to watch ABC live. And, while you will have to go through a bit of a workaround, it's totally possible to watch ABC live if you're out of the country, no matter where you are.

Boasting a slew of original programming like Grey's Anatomy, American Housewife, Black-ish, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, plus comprehensive and reputable live news, there are a ton of reasons to seek out ABC when you're on holiday or a work trip.

However, while it's super simple to access the network back home in the US, without the right tools you might have trouble watching if you're outside the States – even if you pay for the service. So, here we'll explain how to watch ABC live anywhere in the world.

How to watch ABC live in the US

If you're in the USA, it couldn't be easier to watch ABC live.

At home, if you pay for a cable or OTT subscription package that includes ABC, you can simply turn over to the channel on your TV.

If you want to stream on your PC, all you need to do is head over to the ABC website and sign in. Once you've done that, you'll be able to watch ABC live just as you would on your TV.

You can also download the ABC app on Android and iOS, which is optimized for mobile streaming. You'll still need to sign in with your subscription details to access everything, though.

If you haven't got a TV package that includes ABC, we recommend AT&T TV Now as the best way to get access.

How to watch ABC live abroad

Things are a little different when you're outside the US.

Things are a little different when you're outside the US.

You won't usually be able to access any of ABC's programming if you're not currently in the country. However, there is a way to watch ABC live abroad – as well as getting access to the network's back-catalogue of original shows on demand.

If you have cable or an OTT provider like AT&T that provides ABC and you're out of the US, the most efficient way of getting access is to use the best VPN to change your location. All you need to do is select a US VPN server, then head over to the ABC website as if you were back home. All that's left to do is sign in with your details, and get watching.

Our top recommendation is ExpressVPN, thanks to its super simple yet powerful apps, excellent unblocking power, and a great number of server locations worldwide.

So, for example, if you're in Canada visiting family or for work, you won't be able to watch ABC, even though you've paid for it. But, by using ExpressVPN you can select a server in the USA and virtually relocate.

Once you've done that you can log in on the website with your cable details, and access everything ABC has to offer – even though you're physically located somewhere that the service doesn't cover.

How to sign up to ABC

For those in the US, signing up to ABC is really simple – in fact, you've probably already got it.

It comes with just about all basic cable and satellite TV subscriptions, and if you're wondering how to watch ABC live without cable, you can sign up to cord-cutting services like AT&T TV Now, Hulu with Live TV and others – check out our full TV provider comparison to choose.

Plus, no matter how you get access to ABC on your TV, you can also sign in and watch ABC live online, as well as tons of on-demand shows.

How to sign up to ABC outside the US

If you're a US resident (or at least have a US credit card), you can sign up to any OTT provider that carries ABC wherever you are in the world.

All you need to do is sign up to ExpressVPN, change your location to the US, and head over to the provider's website as usual. Then input your US credit card details and get watching!

However, if you don't have a US credit card, unfortunately you won't be able to watch ABC live this way, even if you use a VPN to change your location.

If you really want to watch something from ABC and can't sign up, there's a modest selection of free shows on the website. This is usually limited to a few clips and select full episodes of certain shows. While you won't be able to binge watch a whole season, it's a neat way of watching something that might not be available at all in the country you're in. You'll still have to use a VPN, but you won't have to pay for any TV subscription.

How to watch ABC live on Roku

If you've got a streaming or cable subscription that allows you regular access to ABC, you'll be able to watch it on your Roku, too. All you need to do is add the ABC channel on your Roku device, and then input your subscription information.

However, if you want to use a VPN to watch ABC on your Roku outside the US, you'll have to install a router VPN. This is because Roku devices don't support VPNs themselves. It's a little more complicated than on a desktop or smartphone, but our top choice ExpressVPN makes it super easy with a dedicated router app and clear walkthroughs.

How to watch ABC live on Fire TV stick

There are two different options if you want to watch ABC live on your Fire Stick, but both have the same setup. Pick between either the regular ABC app or the ABC News Live app on the Amazon Appstore (or download both). Then sign in with your details, and get watching.

Plus, because the Fire Stick is Android based, it supports VPNs. If you want to watch ABC on Fire Stick outside the US, check out our guide to the best Fire Stick VPN services available.

Why should you use an ABC VPN?

The first and most important reason to use a VPN with ABC is to get access to the content you pay for anywhere in the world. So, if you're in Canada, the UK, or anywhere else, you can connect to a US server and log in to ABC as if you were in your living room.

There's more to it than that, though. If you have a good Internet connection but still find that ABC is buffering or playing at a low quality, it could be because you're being subjected to network throttling.

This happens when your ISP detects high-bandwidth usage of your connection and intentionally slows you down to make sure everyone gets a similar speed. High-bandwidth uses include torrenting, gaming, and, of course, streaming HD content.

A VPN anonymizes what you're using your connection for, which means your provider can't tell you're streaming. Subsequently, it can't choose to slow down your connection.

Plus, a VPN gives unrivalled privacy and security for any kind of browsing, so if you want to watch ABC live abroad as well as keep your personal info safe, a secure VPN is the perfect solution.

What is the best ABC VPN?