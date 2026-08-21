How to watch '9/11 Reunited' online — stream the harrowing docuseries from anywhere

"9/11 Reunited" promises to be an emotional watch as survivors of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil come face-to-face once more, having first crossed paths as strangers on that fateful day 25 years ago.

Below is our guide to how to watch "9/11 Reunited" from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.

'9/11 Reunited' release date and time "9/11 Reunited" premieres on Friday, August 21 on National Geographic channel in the U.S. at 8 p.m. ET / PT.

• WATCH LIVE — Nat Geo live via YouTube TV (U.S., free trial)

• U.S. — Hulu (Aug 20)

• Global — Disney+ (Aug 20)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Across three episodes, viewers will get to know survivors of the 9/11 attacks as they are given the chance to connect with people (or their relatives) who helped save their life a quarter-century ago. From everyday citizens to first responders and witnesses, there will be questions that were never asked, appreciation that was never shown, and emotional reflection on the shattering events of September 11, 2001.

There is plenty of talent behind the scenes of "9/11 Reunited", too. Academy Award winners Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin are involved as executive producers alongside David Glover and Mark Raphael of 72 Films. This docuseries will be just one part of the collaborative efforts from ABC, Disney+, Hulu, and National Geographic to commemorate the 9/11 anniversary.

If you're ready to remember the victims and survivors, check out the following information regarding how to watch "9/11 Reunited" with live viewing and streaming options available.

How to watch '9/11 Reunited' for FREE

"9/11 Reunited" is available to watch live and free even if you don't have cable.

You can watch the docuseries via YouTube TV and and Fubo which give you access to linear TV and cable channels like National Geographic. You can get a free trial on both of those services.

Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch '9/11 Reunited' from anywhere

Traveling when "9/11 Reunited" airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "9/11 Reunited" from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to your streaming apps and watch "9/11 Reunited" as normal.

Watch '9/11 Reunited' in the U.S.

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In the U.S., "9/11 Reunited" airs on NatGeo. It premieres on Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET / PT.

You can stream NatGeo live through services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, with Sling Blue carrying the channel in select markets.

But, what if you miss the live broadcast? Episodes of the docuseries land on Hulu the next day.

If you're outside the U.S. when the show airs, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

How to watch '9/11 Reunited' in Canada

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"9/11 Reunited" will land on Disney+ in Canada from August 22.

Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

How to watch '9/11 Reunited' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can watch "9/11 Reunited" the same way in the U.K. with episodes arriving on Disney+ on August 22.

NordVPN can help you watch your usual channels if you're outside Blighty at the moment.

How to watch '9/11 Reunited' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's the same plan in Australia, with "9/11 Reunited" arriving on Disney+ from Saturday, August 22.

On holiday? If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the show in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.

'9/11 Reunited' - trailer

9/11 Reunited | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

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