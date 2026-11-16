Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching this week (Nov. 16-22)

I won’t lie, the latest Prime Video top 10 chart isn’t all that great. But I've still been able to find three movies on the streaming service worth watching.

I’ve included a classic Christmas comedy, alongside a thrift store version of “The Odyssey," which is timely now that Nolan’s epic is finally available to watch on premium streaming this week. Oh, and the last pick is purely because of my childhood hero, The Rock. His recent Christmas caper isn’t a Rotten Tomatoes fave, but I’ll literally watch anything The Final Boss is in.

The movies below are taken from Prime Video’s top 10 as of Monday, November 16, 2026. So, here are my top picks from the platform's most popular movies right now.

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Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Immortals' (2011)

There’s a little-known film called “The Odyssey” that was released this year. You might have heard of it. Apparently it’s got a big wooden horse in it… and it stars the abs of Matt Damon’s career. That gluten-free diet has made Jason Bourne look never better than in Sir Chris Nolan’s Ancient Greek tale. Oh, and there’s also 2011’s “Immortals”, which is based on similar themes that you can stream this week on Prime Video.

If you can’t quite fork out for Nolan’s epic this week — the standard digital edition is $19, but I couldn’t help but treat my OLED to the $29 4K Blu-ray — "Immortals” might scratch that swords-and-sandals itch. It’s not great, but it’s certainly better than 2010’s soulless “Clash of the Titans” reboot. The setup is simple: power-hungry King Hyperion (an animated Mickey Rourke) is looking for the Epirus Bow (a weapon capable of freeing the Titans). Ransacking Greece along the way, he is challenged by Theseus (Henry Cavill), leading to some visually impressive Greek spectacles.

Watch "Immortals" on Prime Video now

‘Elf' (2003)

Elf | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

Here are the most flowers my dear old mom deserves from me. She might have exposed me to a few age-inappropriate movies back in the day — I have zero regrets and oh so much love that she let me watch “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” in 1991 when I was six years old. Newsflash: I’m old as the hills. My lovely mother’s favorite Christmas movie of all time is Will Ferrell’s classic comedy “Elf”. So it’s only polite that I rewatch it with her every Dec 25.

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The ‘favor’ part to my momma is that I have a very structured movie schedule that I absolutely watch religiously every Christmas, which makes “Elf” quite hard to squeeze in. I rewatch “The Lion King”, “Jurassic World”, “Home Alone”; and to the second at 10:35 pm, a viewing of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (Extended Version, obviously) every Christmas Day — in exactly that order. The time I have to make for the beloved festive tale of Buddy (a career-best Will Ferrell) who is accidentally stolen by Santa as a baby, raided by Elves, then eventually travels to meet his grumpy old man (the sadly deceased James Caan) after discovering his parentage is a warm-hearted, thoroughly silly treat. I know exactly why my mom loves it so much.

Watch "Elf" on Prime Video now

'Red One' (2024)

RED ONE | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

This week’s Prime Video top ten round-up isn’t exactly an all-timer. BUT it does include a flick with The Rock and a surprisingly jacked Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) courtesy of a well-intentioned if not wholly successful Christmas action movie. Should we go ahead and just book The Final Boss vs. “Whiplash’s” terrifying music teacher Terence Fletcher for the main event of WrestleMania 43 right now?

After Kris Kringle is kidnapped from his North Pole pad on the pesky night of Dec. 24, his go-to security guard, Callum Drift (Dwayne “The Great One” Johnson), is under a seriously time-pressed schedule to stop Christmas from being ruined. Enter Rocky’s lively co-lead, bounty hunter Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans), who isn’t exactly a fan of the holidays but begrudgingly agrees to team up to save Santa. Look, “Red One” is far from a classic — but I have so much love for my childhood hero The Rock when he was laying the smackdown in his 2000 peak — I can’t stop sticking on a guilty DJ pleasure.

Watch "Red One" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Hunting Season" (2025) "Total Recall" (2012) "Elf" (2003) "Dark Nature" (2023) "The Internship" (2006) "Hellfire" (2006) "Red One" (2024) "Apocalypse Z: New World" (2026) "Immortals" (2011) "Hungry" (2026)

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