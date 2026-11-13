3 best new to Netflix movies you should stream this weekend — including a new mystery thriller set in Music City that stars an Oscar winner (Nov. 13–15)

With all of the new titles regularly popping up on Netflix each month, it can be hard to narrow down exactly what you want to watch once you've plopped yourself on the couch and picked up the old remote. And the streamer's November 2026 slate has been no exception, with 51 fresh flicks added to the already extensive platform this month alone.

But with yet another weekend upon us, we at Tom's Guide thought we'd make things easier for you and curate an easy, breezy list of three movies that are well worth your time and attention. If you're a horror-movie fan, you'll be happy to hear that the freaky 2022 hit "Smile" is back on the streaming service. For action lovers, there's the new Indonesian survival thriller, but if country music and Jessica Chastain dramas are more your vibe, the streamer's new Nashville-set mystery original might be up your alley.

That's enough to keep you busy until Monday, surely. Here are three new-to-Netflix movies to add to your weekend watchlist.

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'Heartland' (2026)

Heartland | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Jessica Chastain has famously played a country star before — she received both Emmy and Golden Globe nods for her work as the heavily hair-sprayed crooner Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy" — but "Heartland" pulls that musical beat into the mystery genre.

In this Nashville-set noir written and directed by Shana Feste ("Country Strong", "The Greatest"), the Oscar winner plays former country singer Misty Jones, who comes out of retirement to investigate the disappearance of her niece (Carter Faith), who is also a rising country performer. Misty's search forces her to grapple not only with Nashville's seedy underbelly but also the demons of her own past.

Garrett Hedlund, Carter Faith, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks, Jennifer Nettles and John Hawkes also star.

Watch "Heartland" on Netflix now

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'Never Surrender' (2026)

Never Surrender | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When a gang of ruthless criminals descends on a small remote village in Central Java, guilt-ridden grandfather Eyang Hari (Lukman Sardi) becomes an unlikely hero, tapping into his past as a former special forces soldier to save the lives of his two estranged grandchildren, Putri (Callista Arum) and Dimas (Sultan Hamonangan).

Directed by Sidharta Tata, the action film “balances high-stakes combat with a heartfelt story about family,” says Netflix, “highlighting the emotional journey of three generations as they rebuild trust amid grief and atone for the past.”

Watch "Never Surrender" on Netflix now

'Smile' (2022)

Smile | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

After witnessing a brutal and bizarre incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter’s (Sosie Bacon) life begins to unravel, with terrifying visions and disturbing occurrences disrupting her days.

Those increasingly sinister and supernatural events all seem tied to a malevolent entity that feeds on trauma and passes from victim to witness, each marked by an unsettling fixed grin. To break the deadly curse before it destroys her, Rose turns to an old flame (Kyle Gallner) for help and must confront her troubled past to escape her horrifying new reality.

Written and directed by Parker Finn in his feature directorial debut, “Smile” was an absolute horror hit, grossing $217.40 million worldwide and winning over critics. With an 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the site’s critical consensus praised: "Deeply creepy visuals and a standout Sosie Bacon further elevate Smile's unsettling exploration of trauma, adding up to the rare feature that satisfyingly expands on a short."

Watch "Smile" on Netflix starting November 15

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