5 movies to watch after Netflix’s new mystery thriller ‘Heartland’ — my picks include Robert Pattinson, Hugh Jackman and Jessica Chastain's best leading performance

Netflix’s latest original thriller movie is ‘Heartland,’ a mystery-fueled watch starring Jessica Chastain. The streamer is pulling some muscle behind this one, so it’s going to draw a lot of eyeballs, but according to our reviewer, it’s perhaps not deserving of your Netflix watchlist.

So, whether you’ve already watched “Heartland” or want higher-quality alternatives, I’ve selected the five perfect follow-up flicks. My picks are similar in several ways: some share cast members (including Chastain), some are narratively alike, and some match the tone.

There’s also plenty of star power. Not only more Jessica Chastain, but you’ll also find Robert Pattinson, Hugh Jackman, Viola Davis, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, and Idris Elba. Plus, “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve.

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No more teasing; here are the five movies you should watch after (or instead of) streaming “Heartland" on Netflix. Meanwhile, if you want more thriller movies to watch specifically on Netflix, I've got a roundup for that as well.

‘Molly’s Game’ (2016)

Molly's Game | Official Trailer | Own it Now on Digital HD, Blu-ray™ & DVD - YouTube Watch On

Jessica Chastain won her Oscar for the lead role in the 2021 biopic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and was nominated for “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” These are great movies, well, two of them at least, but my favorite flick starring Chastain remains 2017’s “Molly’s Game.” The directorial debut of screenwriting extraordinaire Aaron Sorkin, it’s a compelling character study with a world-class script. Plus, Chastain is on top form. Oh, and Idris Elba, Kevin Costner and Jeremy Strong give excellent support, which is a bonus.

Based on Molly Bloom’s memoir, the biographical drama follows the titular character (played by Chastain) as she goes from Olympic hopeful to the operator of the world’s most exclusive poker game. Rubbing shoulders with the rich and influential, including an unnamed A-list actor believed to be Tobey Maguire in real life, Molly’s high-rolling gambling empire is threatened when criminals get involved, and she’s eventually placed on trial by the FBI.

Watch "Molly's Game" on Paramount+ now

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‘Nashville’ (1975)

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“Heartland” is set in Nashville, with the location playing a major role in the new Netflix movie. So, if you’re looking for another movie set in Music City, then 1975’s “Nashville” is a logical next watch. No prizes for guessing where this satirical comedy-drama is set! Nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Robert Altman, it’s no stranger to being included on lists of the best movies of all time, which is quite a feat.

Set over five days, it follows the lives of various Nashville residents in the lead-up to a gala concert in support of a presidential candidate. Like in most ensemble movies, its core cast of characters find themselves intersecting in unexpected ways, and as any Nashville-set movie should, the classic flick incorporates plenty of exceptional musical talent. It’s not exactly tonally similar to “Heartland,” but it’s a great watch if you want more Music City.

Watch "Nashville" on Prime Video (buy/rent) now

‘Prisoners’ (2013)

Prisoners Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“Heartland” sees protagonist Misty Jones investigating the disappearance of her niece, and if you’re in the mood for a follow-up mystery thriller that similarly follows a lead character hunting for their missing relative, trust me, watch “Prisoners” now. From “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve, this 2013 movie is a modern masterpiece that is dark, brooding, and extraordinarily compelling. It’s also not afraid to cast a condemning eye on its lead.

Set in a rainy Pennsylvania city, Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) is left reeling after his young daughter and her friend go missing during a Thanksgiving celebration between the Keller and Birch families. Police detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) is on the case, but with progress slow, Keller takes matters into his own hands, crossing moral lines to find his daughter. Also co-starring Viola Davis, Terrence Howard and Paul Dano, “Prisoners” showcases Villeneuve’s trademark craftsmanship, with a particularly haunting finale.

Watch "Prisoners" on Apple TV now

‘Take Shelter’ (2011)

Take Shelter | Official Trailer HD (2011) - YouTube Watch On

One of Chastain’s earliest on-screen roles came in 2011’s “Take Shelter,” a slow-burn psychological thriller that’s frequently overlooked in the actress's filmography. Maybe it’s because Chastain’s breakthrough role in “The Help” also released the same year, or it could be that Michael Shannon’s leading role drew the majority of headlines, but whatever the reason, don’t let this flick be forgotten.

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, it centers on Curtis (Shannon), an everyday man in Ohio, who is plagued by apocalyptic visions and becomes convinced that the world is ending. His solution is to construct a large shelter in his backyard to protect his loved ones against the storm he is sure is coming. However, his behavior starts to isolate him from his own family, namely his wife, Sam (Chastain). Slow-burn? Yes. Boring? Not for a moment.

Watch "Take Shelter" on Prime Video now

‘Good Time’ (2017)

Good Time | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Heartland” is a movie that explores the darker side of a famous capital city, a vibe that can also be found in “Good Time.” Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie — a directing duo that has since gone solo, sadly — it’s set in New York City, but away from Times Square and other tourist hotspots. Instead, it follows two brothers on an epic odyssey through the city’s side streets.

For me, this was the movie where Robert Pattinson truly shed his “Twilight” skin, and afterwards I was utterly convinced that he was going to do big things on the silver screen. I’ll give myself a self-indulgent pat on the back for that prediction. The flick sees brother Connie (Pattinson) and Nick (Benny Safdie) in heaps of trouble after a robbery gone wrong. Nick is arrested, and Connie has just one night to secure his bail before he’s sent down for good.

Watch "Good Time" on Prime Video (buy/rent) now

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