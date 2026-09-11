How to watch '9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan' online — stream the remembrance ceremony from anywhere

The "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" ceremony is a special hour-long broadcast live from New York to remember those we lost in the September 11 attacks.

Here's how to watch "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" online and from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

"9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" - Date, start time, TV channel, streaming info You can watch "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" on ABC in the U.S. at 8 p.m. ET.

• FREE — Watch on ABC via YouTube TV with a free trial (U.S.)

• STREAM — ABC via YouTube TV / Hulu / Disney+

• Watch anywhere — with NordVPN

It is now 25 years since two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers, a third into the Pentagon, and a fourth brought down in a field in rural Pennsylvania, killing 2,977 people. The deadliest attack on U.S. soil sent shockwaves through the world, the impact of which is still as significant to this day.

ABC's "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" is just part of the remembrance coverage taking place this year, with broadcasts starting at 8 a.m. and running all day long. For the tribute, David Muir will lead coverage live from New York City, along with fellow anchors Robin Roberts and Diane Sawyer.

The special is produced in conjunction with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and will pay respect to those killed on that day, and the families affected.

It will end with the iconic public art installation, Tribute In Light, which will illuminate the New York skyline. Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter (and New York native) Cyndi Lauper will perform at the base of the moving memorial's beams.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" online from anywhere and potentially for free.

How to watch '9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan' for FREE

Viewers in America can catch "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" for free by signing up to a free-trial of YouTube TV and accessing ABC that way.

They currently offer a 5-day free trial. The only catch is you'll have to pay for the service once your free trial ends (duration of trial can vary). That costs $67.99/month for the first five months, and $82.99/month thereafter.

How to watch '9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" on your usual subscription or streaming service?

You can still watch the event thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) which makes your device appear to be in another country. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch '9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan' in the U.S.

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American viewers can catch "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" on ABC on Friday, September 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

The special is a multiplatform broadcast, meaning it will be live across ABC, ABC Owned Television Stations livestreams and ABC News Live. It will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu, as well as National Geographic.

Don't have cable? ABC channels are available to stream via YouTube TV and you can get a free trial of that service. Sling TVand Fubo are other options.

Abroad? NordVPN can unlock your stream of "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan".

How to watch '9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan' in Canada

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Viewers in Canada can stream "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" on Disney+.

Visiting the Great White North from the U.S.? NordVPN can unlock your stream of "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan".

Can you watch '9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan' in the U.K.?

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"9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" will not be broadcast in the U.K. on any linear TV channel or streaming platform.

Visiting the U.K.? Use NordVPN to change your location back to the U.S. and watch "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" from anywhere.

Can you watch '9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan' in Australia?

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You'll face similar issues in Australia, with "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" not having a broadcast or streaming release in place.

If you're just visiting Oz, you can can gain access to your usual streaming services with NordVPN.

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