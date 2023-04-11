NBA playoffs live streams 2023: Schedule, channels, play-in games and how to watch online

The 2023 NBA playoffs live streams are here, or at least they're almost here. Right now, we're in the play-in tournament stage, where the Lakers, Timberwolves, Hawks, Heat, Bucks, Raptors, Pelicans and Thunder are all fighting for a chance. Those first four teams all have two chances to make it in, so if they lose their first chances, they will then get a second shot against the winners of the other games.

NBA playoffs channels Where to watch in the U.S.: NBA Playoffs games air on TNT, ABC, ESPN and ESPN3. ESPN3 is available on Sling TV (opens in new tab), currently on sale at 50% off for the first month (opens in new tab).

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

The Timberwolves vs. Lakers live stream is the most prominent for good reason. Los Angeles started off very poorly this season, but worked their way up to the play-in berth. Meanwhile, Minnesota is down center Rudy Gobert (suspended for punching teammate Kyle Anderson) and small forward Jaden McDaniels (fractured hand from punching a wall). LA's on a hot streak, having won nine out of their previous 11 games.

The Heat are predicted to beat the Hawks, which would silence perennial troll Trae Young, whose shooting hasn't been great yet.

As for the rest of the actual playoffs, the defending champions in Golden State go up against the Kings, and even though Steph Curry's squad is the No. 6 seed to Sacramento's No. 3 seed, they're favored to win.

More eyes may be on the Suns vs Clippers matchup, especially since Kevin Durant arrived in Phoenix. If Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton all play their parts well, the Suns could easily rise to the finals.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the NBA playoffs online:

How to watch NBA playoffs live streams from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting ESPN or TNT? Even if you can't watch the NBA playoffs live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

NBA playoffs live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The NBA playoffs live streams air on TNT, ESPN and ABC (whose games air on ESPN3).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it doesn't have TNT.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN3 is included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $40, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN).

Oh, and not only is Sling 50% off for the first month (opens in new tab) is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month, but $63 per month for the first three months), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month, down to $65 per month for the first three months).

ABC is also available with Sling Blue, but that package doesn't have ESPN, and its games can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save 50% on your first month! (opens in new tab)

NBA playoffs schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Play-in games:

Tuesday, April 11

Hawks vs Heat @ 7:30 p.m. on TNT Game 1

Timberwolves vs Lakers @ 10 p.m. on TNT Game 2

Wednesday, April 12

Bulls vs Raptors @ 7 p.m. on ESPN Game 3

Thunder vs Pelicans @ 9:30 p.m. on ESPN Game 4

Friday, April 14

Winner of game 3 vs loser of game 1 on TNT

Winner of game 4 vs loser of game 2 on ESPN

Saturday, April 15

Nets vs. 76ers @ 1 p.m. on ESPN

East #7 vs Celtics @ 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Knicks vs Caveliers @ 6 p.m. on ESPN

Warriors vs Kings @ 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, April 16

East 8th seed vs. Bucks (time and channel TBD)

West 8th seed vs. Nuggets (time and channel TBD)

West 7th seed vs Grizzlies (time and channel TBD)

Clippers vs Suns (time and channel TBD)

NBA playoff live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBA fans in the U.K. need look no further than Sky Sports (opens in new tab) for all their Playoff needs. Sky will be showing all games on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, though the timings aren't great for U.K. fans, with games typically starting at 1.30 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

You could also consider the Sky NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which offers every NBA game, plus loads of extra features including archived games on demand — helpful if you want to watch the next day — condensed replays and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98, but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £21/month right now (opens in new tab). Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

NBA playoffs live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada can catch the 2023 NBA Playoffs live streams on TSN (opens in new tab) and on the Sportsnet Now streaming service, SN Now (opens in new tab).

NBA playoffs live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the 2023 Playoff live streams on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), a major destination for NBA action. ESPN Australia, if you get it, is another means.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).