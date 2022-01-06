Georgia vs Alabama live stream: How to watch the College Football Championship online

The Georgia vs Alabama live stream will mark the second time in five weeks these teams face each other. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs, 41-24 in the SEC Championship game on December 4th. If Georgia is going to force a different outcome, they will have to find a way to slow down Bama’s passing attack.

Georgia vs Alabama channel, start time The Georgia vs Alabama live stream is set for Monday (Jan. 10).

• Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Georgia (13-1) allowed Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to throw for 421 yards and three touchdowns in their previous matchup while Alabama wideout Jameson Williams reeled in seven passes for 184 yards and two scores. The loss was very much out of character for a Bulldog defense that allowed just 9.5 points-per-game throughout the season, best in the country.

The Bulldogs’ defense did have a bounce back game in the Orange Bowl, beating Michigan 34-11. Junior linebacker and projected first round pick in April’s NFL draft, Nakobe Dean came up with seven tackles in the win and including a sack. Georgia was also helped by Senior corner Derion Kendrick who picked off Michigan’s Cade McNamara twice.

Alabama (13-1) is coming off their dominating 27-6 win over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. Young threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, but the star of the Bama offense was senior running back Brian Johnson Jr. who exploded for 204 rushing yards.

With a win, Alabama would notch back-to-back titles and give head coach Nick Saban his eighth national championship.

Georgia is a 3-point favorite against Alabama. The over/under is 52.

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

College bowl streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch the College Football Championship, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream the game from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

In the U.S., Georgia vs Alabama is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Monday (Jan. 10).

If you've cut the cord but still want to watch ESPN, you can rely on the very affordable Sling while the more comprehensive channel package comes from fuboTV. They are two of our picks for the best streaming services.

Sling TV Sling TV: Right now, you can sign up and get your first month for just $10. That gives you live TV for a very cheap price. The Sling Orange package comes with ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, CNN and more top channels.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, Fubo has all of the right network channels and most of the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

College football fans across the pond can watch Georgia vs Alabama on BT Sport.

A great option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

The College Football Championship live stream starts at 1 a.m. GMT Tuesday morning on BT Sport.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Canadian college football fans will need TSN.ca to watch Georgia vs Alabama live streams in Canada. It will be carried on TSN.