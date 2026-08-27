How to watch NCAA College Football 2026/27: FREE live streams, TV channels, schedule
Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels are under the microscope right from the off
College football fell into crisis well before the start of the season, thanks to Lane Kiffin's shameless recruitment strategy, so it's fitting that the Week 0 slate is headlined by a less-than-exemplary import from the NFL. Bill Belichick's maiden NCAA Division I FBS campaign was a catastrophe, but the Tar Heels can exorcise some of those demons right from the off against the Horned Frogs — who dished out a 48-14 pasting when the teams met 12 months ago.
You can watch college football 2026/27 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.
The 2026/27 college football season runs from August 29, 2026 to January 25, 2027.
• FREE STREAMS — DAZN (U.K., Australia)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Ohio State enter the season in the coveted No.1 spot in the preseason AP Poll, with Big Ten rival Oregon at No.2. Georgia and Texas are two of nine SEC teams in the top 25. National champions Indiana come in at No.6, coach Curt Cignetti having lost reams of talent to the NFL, including Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Speaking of the NFL, Kiffin is never far from controversy, but he's taken things to a whole new degree by going all-in on signing professional players. LSU have so far recruited Zxavian Harris, Dae'quan Wright and Junior Tuihalamaka, and have reportedly attempted to woo many, many others.
It's a win-at-all-costs approach that will do nothing but block young talent in pursuit of short-term glory, and unfortunately Kiffin's actions have set off a domino effect. Some conferences, such as the SEC and Big Ten, however, are attempting to shut the practice down.
Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch college football 2026/27 from anywhere, including free options.
Watch college football on Sling
College football is shown across multiple networks and Sling's Orange + Blue plan ($66/month) includes channels that are required, including NFL Network, FOX, NBC and ABC and ESPN.
Watch college football 2026/27 live streams for FREE
You can watch select college football games free-of-charge on DAZN in the U.K. and Australia. Just register an account.
Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to unlock free college football coverage. We’ll show you how to do that below.
Watch college football 2026/27 from anywhere
Away from home and blocked from watching the 2026/27 college football season?
You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch your free DAZN stream of the games, you can choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to DAZN and watch college football 2026/27 live.
Which channels are showing college football in 2026/27 in the U.S.?
As mentioned above, more than 20 different channels and streaming services will air at least one college football game this year — including 18 that are traditional broadcast or cable TV networks.
The good news is that if you have a cable TV alternative, you can get access to most or all of these channels.
Here's the full list of every channel that will show college football this season:
Click to see more channels ▼
- ABC
- ACC Network
- Big Ten Network
- CBS
- CBS Sports Network
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- ESPN Deportes (Spanish language)
- ESPN Select (streaming service)
- Fox
- Fox Deportes (Spanish language)
- FS1
- FS2
- NBC
- NFL Network
- Peacock (streaming service)
- SEC Network
- The CW
- TNT
- TruTV
College football channels by conference
Click to see conference channels▼
NCAA Division I college football comprises two subdivisions: Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
FBS games are the ones most people think of when they think of college football. Teams like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, USC — the big programs — are all in FBS conferences like the SEC, ACC and Big Ten.
For the purposes of this guide, we're focusing on FBS games, but if you want to watch FCS games for teams like South Dakota State, Villanova and Harvard, you can typically find FCS games on the ABC/ESPN family of Disney-owned networks: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN Plus.
Below, you can find a breakdown of which channels air games for the 10 FBS conferences.
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- ESPN Select (streaming service)
- NFL Network
Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)
- ABC
- ACC Network
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- ESPN Select (streaming service)
- The CW
Big 12 Conference
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- ESPN Select (streaming service)
- FOX
- FS1
Big Ten Conference
- Big Ten Network
- CBS
- FOX
- FS1
- NBC
- Peacock (streaming service)
Conference USA
- CBS Sports Network
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- ESPN Select (streaming service)
- NFL Network
FBS Independent schools (Notre Dame and University of Connecticut)
- CBS Sports Network
- ESPN
- ESPN Select (streaming service)
- NBC
- Peacock (streaming service)
Mid-American Conference (MAC)
- CBS Sports Network
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- ESPN Select (streaming service)
- NFL Network
Mountain West Conference
- CBS
- CBS Sports Network
- FOX
- FS1
- TruTV
Southeastern Conference (SEC)
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- ESPN Select (streaming service)
- SEC Network
Sun Belt Conference
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- ESPN Select (streaming service)
- NFL Network
How to watch college football 2026/27 live streams in the U.S.
If you've cut the cord, you'll need a cable TV alternative to watch college football this season. There are several options to choose from.
ESPN Unlimited should be your first port of call. It includes streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, ESPN+, ESPN on ABC, SECN+, ACCNX, NFL Network and CW Sports, plus ESPN Select (formerly ESPN Plus), which has a ton of exclusive games.
ESPN Unlimited costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99/month.
Sling is the cheapest cable alternative we recommend.
Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and TNT, and costs $4.99/day, $9.99 for three days, $14.99/week, $45.99/month or $115/quarter. Sling Blue starts at $45.99/month and carries local NBC, ABC and FOX affiliates in select markets, as well as FS1, NFL Network, TNT and TruTV.
You can combine them both for $66/month and subscribe to the Sports Extras addon for an additional $9/month, which unlocks ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network and more.
You'll get 50% off your first month if you subscribe to Blue or Orange & Blue.
Fubo is a more complete option, but it's more expensive too. Unlike Sling, Fubo offers CBS, as well as NBC, ABC and FOX, regardless of your media market. It also offers CBS Sports Network, along with every other channel you need for college football, bar Peacock and ESPN Select.
The Fubo Sports + News plan costs $64.99/month, but new subscribers get a 5-day FREE trial, plus $10 off their first month. SEC Network and ACC Network aren't included as standard in all regions, in which case you'll need to pay $7.99/month extra for the Fubo Extra addon, which also grants access to ESPNU.
If you can live without CBS, Sling might be the more cost-efficient choice.
YouTube TV is great for watching sports and offers features like multiview and key plays. The base subscription costs $82.99/month, but new customers get a 10-day FREE trial and $15 off each of their first three months.
There's also Hulu + Live TV, which carries all the channels you need and gives you an ESPN Select subscription. However, at $83/month it's pricey, despite the 3-day FREE trial. Depending on what you need, you might be better off combining Sling Blue with ESPN Unlimited.
Peacock has some exclusive college football games and provides streaming access to fixtures shown on NBC too. You'll need at least a Premium plan to watch live sports, starting at $12.99/month or $129.99/year.
CBS simulcasts its coverage on Paramount+, via the $13.99/month Premium plan.
However, you can get 30 days of Peacock or Paramount Plus for $1 by signing up to Walmart Plus.
Max also live streams select games that are being televised on TNT. Max starts at $9.99/month.
How to watch college football 2026/27 live streams in the U.K.
In the U.K., one college football game is free-to-air each week on DAZN. All you need to do is register an account.
If that's not cutting it, a subscription will let you watch more than 20 games each week, from the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and Mountain West, plus major bowl games, the entirety of the College Football Playoff, and College GameDay.
DAZN's NCAA College Sports plan starts at £99.99 if you're willing to pay for a year upfront, £8.99/month if you commit to 12 months, or £12.99/month on a rolling basis. It's also home to NCAA basketball and March Madness.
If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual college football live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch college football 2026/27 live streams in Canada
ESPN and ABC's college football 2026/27 coverage is shown on TSN in Canada while DAZN will also offer select coverage.
A TSN Premium subscription grants access to 250+ College games a year with prices starting at CA$29.99/month.
If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch NCAA football with the aid of a VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch college football 2026/27 live streams in Australia
One college football game is free-to-air each week in Australia, courtesy of DAZN. You just need an account.
However, a subscription to DAZN's NCAA College Sports plan will unlock access to every Big Ten game, select Big 12 and Mountain West games, the conference championships and College GameDay.
An NCAA College Sports subscription starts at AU$144.99 if you're willing to pay for a year upfront, AU$13.99/month if you commit to 12 months, or AU$17.99/month on a rolling basis. It's also home to regular season college basketball.
ESPN via Foxtel will also be showing games with plans available via Foxtel Now, Kayo Sports and Disney Plus.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.
College football 2026/27 schedule
Click to see more ▼
WEEK 0
Thursday, August 27
6 p.m. — Mercyhurst vs Youngstown State | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+
6 p.m. — Maine vs Towson | 6 p.m. ET | FloSports
6 p.m. — Stony Brook vs Delaware State | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+
7 p.m. — Lafayette vs Georgetown | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+
7 p.m. — Houston Christian vs Southeastern Louisiana | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+
7 p.m. — Eastern Illinois vs Murray State | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+
7 p.m. — Chattanooga vs West Georgia | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+
7 p.m. — Charleston Southern vs Lindenwood | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+
7 p.m. — Southern Illinois vs West Florida | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+
7 p.m. — Mississippi Valley State vs Nicholls | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+
7 p.m. — Gardner-Webb vs Austin Peay | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. — Central Arkansas vs UT Martin | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+
8 p.m. — LIU vs North Dakota | ESPN+
Friday, August 28
6 p.m. — Marist vs New Haven | NEC Front Row
6 p.m. — Colgate vs Fordham | ESPN+
6 p.m. — William & Mary vs Villanova | ESPN+
7 p.m. — New Hampshire vs UAlbany | FloSports
7 p.m. — Rhode Island vs Merrimack | ESPN+
9 p.m. — Weber State vs Northern Colorado | ESPN+
10 p.m. — Idaho vs Cal Poly | ESPN+
Saturday, August 29
12 p.m. — North Carolina vs TCU | ESPN
3 p.m. — San Jose State vs Southern California | NBC, Peacock
3:30 p.m. — NC State vs Virginia | ESPN
5:30 p.m. — Jacksonville State vs North Dakota State | CBS Sports Network
6:30 p.m. — Sacramento State vs Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. — Hawaii vs Stanford | ACC Network
7 p.m. — New Mexico State vs Florida State | The CW
10 p.m. — Memphis vs UNLV | FOX
(All times ET)
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Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
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