How to watch Ohio State vs Texas: live streams of NCAA college football 2026 Week 2

No sooner has the NCAA College Football 2026/27 season started than it's delivering its first blockbuster matchup. The Buckeyes of Ohio State are heading south-east to the Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium to take on the Longhorns.

Here's how you can watch Ohio State vs Texas live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Ohio State vs Texas live stream: TV channels, dates Ohio State vs Texas live streams take place on Saturday, September 12

► Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST (Sun.) / 9:30 a.m AEST (Sun.)

• U.S. — ABC via Sling TV / ESPN Unlimited

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Both teams recorded handsome victories in the opening game week of the 2026 NCAA season — the 56 points that the Buckeyes put over the Ball State Cardinals was bettered still by the 59 notched up by the Longhorns against the Texas State Bobcats. It was an impressive start for two schools with designs on the National Championship, which Ohio State have won as recently as two years ago.

It's been a painful 20-year wait for Texas, but they have a quarterback in place that they feel confident can bring the good times back to Austin. Time will tell whether Arch Manning has the game and the nerve to live up to the expectations placed upon him by his collegiate and by dint of being the nephew of two of the all-time greats: Uncles Peyton and Eli.

Ohio State may be ranked number 1 with the press and coaches, but things are never easy for teams when they have to head to the Lone Star State. See how to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Texas Longhorns 2026 college football game online and on TV.

Watch Ohio State vs Texas on Sling This Week 2 college football game is being shown on local ABC channels in the U.S. which means that live coverage will be carried in selected cities by Sling TV. You'll need either its Sling Select ($20/month) or more comprehensive Sling Blue ($46/month) plan — both also carry the NFL Network.

Can I watch Ohio State vs Texas live streams for free?

Anybody with an antenna picking up ABC can watch this huge NCAA game without paying out extra.

If you're in the U.S. and don't have access that way or through cable, OTT cable alternatives such as Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all carry ABC streams and are accessible through a free trial for new users.

In Australia Kayo Sports is showing the game and the streaming service comes with a 7-day FREE trial for new customers.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the Buckeyes vs Longhorns action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Ohio State vs Texas for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Ohio State vs Texas from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Ohio State vs Texas?

You can still tune in to the football live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch your Kayo Sports stream of the games, you can choose 'Australia' from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Kayo Sports and watch Ohio State vs Texas 2026/27 live.

How to watch Ohio State vs Texas live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Buckeyes vs Longhorns Week 2 clash is being broadcast by ABC nationwide in the U.S.

Not got cable or an antenna? Sling TV is one of the best cable TV alternatives that carries ABC in a number of cities across the country (check here to see whether yours is covered). You'll need either a Sling Select or Blue plan, which cost $19.99/month and $54.99/month respectively.

Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are further OTT options for cord cutters, all three of which carry a free trial for new users and include ABC.

Online coverage also comes courtesy of the online ESPN Unlimited streaming platform, which costs from $31.99/month.

How to watch Ohio State vs Texas live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans in the U.K. can watch Ohio State's visit to Texas on sspecialist sports streamer DAZN.

DAZN's NCAA College Sports plan starts at £99.99 if you're willing to pay for a year upfront, £8.99/month if you commit to 12 months, or £12.99/month on a rolling basis. It's also home to NCAA basketball and March Madness.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual college football live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Ohio State vs Texas live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ABC's college football 2026/27 coverage is shown on TSN in Canada — so that includes Saturday's big Buckeyes vs Longhorns game on TSN2.

Don't have access to TSN on you TV? The TSN streaming platform grants access to TSN feeds, with subscriptions starting from $24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch Ohio State vs Texas with the aid of a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Ohio State vs Texas live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Buckeyes vs Longhorns is confirmed as being available to stream on the Kayo Sports streaming service in Australia.

Kayo plans start from AU$30/month after a 7-day FREE trial (or one month for $1), and include NFL, NBA, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 2026 and more.

It's expected that this game will also be shown on ESPN via Foxtel, although (at the time of writing) it isn't showing as confirmed in its listings. Assuming it is broadcast there, that means you can also get access through Disney Plus. Disney Plus prices start at AU$9.99/month.

This game is not listed under the list of games shown by DAZN this week Down Under.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to tune in on your accounts as if you were back home.

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