Steelers vs Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL week 18 online

The Steelers vs Ravens live stream has two teams with slim playoff chances looking to keep whatever hope they have alive. Both Pittsburgh and Baltimore will look to this NFL live stream as a way to help their odds at a postseason appearance.

Steelers vs Ravens channel, start time The Steelers vs Ravens live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 9).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Steelers (8-7-1) are coming off last Monday night’s emotional 26-14 win over the Browns. The game marked what will likely be Ben Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field. The 39-year-old two-time Super Bowl Champion seems set to retire at the end of this season.

The Steelers’ signal caller was able to enjoy walking off his home field much thanks to their dynamic running game led by rookie Najee Harris. The Alabama product ran for 188 yards on 28 carries including a 37-yard touchdown run that capped off the Steelers’ scoring.

The Ravens’ (8-8) playoff hopes are also alive, but their chances are even more microscopic than the Steelers. Baltimore needs to win Sunday, then have the Colts, Dolphins and Chargers all lose this week. So, to quote the great Lloyd Christmas, “You’re telling me there’s a chance!” At the very least, a win Sunday would snap their five-game losing streak.

Baltimore finds themselves in this scenario thanks mostly to a bevy of injuries this season. Before the year, they lost running backs J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL as well as Gus Edwards to a knee injury. Most recently quarterback and former MVP, Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury causing him to miss the last three games. Jackson's status for this week is also in question due to the ankle. If Jackson can't start, Tyler Huntley will make his fourth start of the season and third straight.

The Ravens are 5.5-point favorites against the Ravens. The over/under is 41.5.

How to watch Steelers vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Steelers vs Ravens you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Steelers vs Ravens live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Steelers vs Ravens live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 9)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Steelers vs Ravens live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Steelers vs Ravens.

Steelers vs Ravens live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Steelers vs Ravens on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Steelers vs Ravens live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Steelers vs Ravens live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.