Dodgers vs Braves live stream: How to watch the NLCS Game 2 online

The Dodgers vs Braves live stream has Atlanta in the divers' seat after Austin Riley's walk off RBI single. Now Los Angeles looks to bounce back to even the series before heading after this MLB live stream.

Dodgers vs Braves live stream The Dodgers vs Braves live stream is today (Oct. 17).

• Time — 7:38 p.m. ET / 4:38 p.m. PT / 12:38 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Braves trailed the Dodgers 2-1 in the fourth inning of game two. Then Austin Riley stepped to the plate a smacked solo homer to left to tie that game. The bats for both sides went silent until the bottom of the ninth. Ozzie Albies singled to center, then stole second. Riley came up to the plate again and walked it off with a base-hit down the left field line to give the Braves a 3-2 game one win.

Trea Turner, who did not have a strong NLDS for the Dodgers, went 2-for-4 in the loss while Chris Taylor and Will Smith each drove in a run. Smith hit his third homer of the postseason, a solo shot in the fourth.

The Dodgers will look to Max Scherzer to even this series before heading back to L.A. for games three and four. Scherzer has been dominant in the postseason. He allowed one run in the Dodgers' wild card game over the Cardinals. Then tossed seven innings of one-run baseball against the Giants, before acting as the closer for L.A. when they finished off San Fran in the Divisional Round.

The Braves turn to Ian Anderson who will be making his second start of the postseason. He tossed five scoreless innings against the Brewers striking out six without issuing a walk. Anderson has made five playoff starts in his career allowing just two runs over 18.2 innings.

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the Braves. The over/under is 7.5 runs.

How to watch Dodgers vs Braves live streams from anywhere

Dodgers vs Braves live streams in the US

In the US, Dodgers vs Braves is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Sling TV's $46 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with the MLB Network, Fox in select markets, FS1 and the Turner channels including TBS.View Deal

Dodgers vs Braves live streams in the UK

You can watch Dodgers vs Braves live stream across the pond at 12:38 a.m. local BST Monday morning. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for TBS' coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Dodgers vs Braves live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball can watch Dodgers vs Braves live stream on SportsNet..