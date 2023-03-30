MLB live stream 2023: How to watch baseball online

Today is Opening Day for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and if you can't get to the stadium, then you'll need to know about MLB live streams to watch the games from your home.

The hot stove wasn't the only thing cooking while we waited for MLB live streams. A new set of rules that seek to improve the game (and cut down on its length) have been introduced.

The biggest news is a pitch clock, where pitchers get 15 or 20 seconds to throw a pitch. The 15-second timer is for when the bases are empty, and pitchers get 20 seconds if there are any runners on base.

On the other side of the coin, hitters need to be in the batter's box by the time there is eight seconds left on the clock. Failure to comply will result in a strike if the hitter fails, and a ball if the pitcher doesn't start the motion of delivering a pitch.

There is also a new "shift" rule that requires all four infielders to be in the infield dirt or grass as the pitch is thrown. Two will need be on each side of second base. A failure to comply could lead to a ball on the hitter's count that the batting team can accept or decline

Bases are larger (formerly 15 inches, now 18 inches), and pickoffs have changed, as each pitcher will now only get two "disengagements" per plate appearance. Those "disengagements" include attempting or faking a pickoff, requesting time or stepping off the rubber. The count resets if anyone advances between bases, and breaking this rule could result in a balk.

So, without further ado, here's everything we know about how to watch the MLB live streams, with some of the best cable TV alternatives.

How to watch MLB live streams from anywhere on Earth

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, and you can't watch your local networks, and are unable to follow your favorite squad. Live streams are still possible in your new neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

MLB live streams in the US: Where to watch online

Finding MLB live streams online can be tricky. Nationally broadcast games are on FOX (available on Sling TV Blue and everywhere else), FS1 (same), ESPN and ESPN2 (Sling Orange and everywhere else) and TBS (everywhere but fubo). This would make Sling (the best cable TV alternative) a top option.

But most of your team's games will be found on regional sports networks, which are much harder to find. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream have many of the regional sports networks, but your team may only be available on one of them. Fubo gained Bally Sports channels this year. Check out our full list below!

For a decent assortment of national games, check out Sling's Orange & Blue with Sports Extra (starting at $70 per month (opens in new tab) ) package. It's got ESPN, Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. This customizability helps ensure Sling is one of the best streaming service options.

Also, Apple TV Plus offers two weekly games with Friday Night Baseball. Peacock will also be streaming games, with select Sunday Morning Baseball games.

For out-of-market games, you can get MLB.TV ($25 per month/$129 per year), which is also streaming the games, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution.

Yankees fans have the new YES Network streaming service, which is the same price, and also lets you watch Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty basketball games. Qualifying T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV.

DirecTV Stream is one of the top streaming services for MLB live streams. This is due to its plethora of regional sports networks, which are in its $99.99 per month and up packages.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and many channels that have MLB live streams, Fubo is one of the top streaming services overall.

One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which starts at $55 as getting only one half ($40 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.

You can watch the Friday Night Baseball double-header each week on Apple TV Plus.

In addition to the Sunday Morning Baseball, Peacock Premium also has WWE live streams, huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

MLB live streams in the UK: Where to watch online

BT Sport continues its role as the sole home for the 2023 MLB live streams in the United Kingdom.

BT Sport continues its role as the sole home for the 2023 MLB live streams in the United Kingdom.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

MLB live streams in Canada: Where to watch online

Whether you're a Toronto Blue Jays fan or want to watch all the MLB live streams across the league, you've got options in Canada.

Select games are available via cable on Sportsnet, TSN, TVA Sports and RDS, depending on your language of choice and region. You can watch these services online as well, by signing in via your TV login credentials (or buying the service by itself).

TSN has a lot of the games that air on ESPN, while Sportsnet is the home of the Blue Jays.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.

MLB live streams in Australia: Where to watch online

Looking to watch MLB down under? Both Kayo Sports and Foxtel will have select MLB games from ESPN.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

MLB live streams: Which streaming service has your team's channel?

Trying to find your local sports team's regional sports network on a live streaming service can be very tough. It's one of the obstacles that keeps many from cutting the cord. So, we made a guide to where you can watch your team online. For more details on other sports, check out our guide for where to live stream NFL, NBA, MLB and more.