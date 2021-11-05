Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

Not long ago, the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream sets would have given us a battle between two Premier League sides looking anxiously over their shoulder at those below them. But that's no longer the case.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Both sides are in a run of decent form and are climbing steadily up the table. Crystal Palace beat Manchester City 2-0 last weekend and are unbeaten in five games, while Wolves haven't lost since mid September and are currently seventh in the league.

Admittedly, Palace had drawn their four games before that victory at Man City, but they'd been unlucky not to take more points from some of those matches, and it feels like new manager Patrick Vieira is starting to get the most from the team.

Having Wilfried Zaha back certainly hasn't hurt, and he was excellent against City, becoming the first Palace player to notch 50 Premier League goals. Meanwhile, Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has gone from strength to strength and is turning heads at several other Premier League clubs.

Wolves lost their first three games of the season, but have barely put a foot wrong since then and now sit only four points behind the Champions League places. And the return of Raul Jimenez has surely played a big part in that.

The Mexican scored 17 and 27 goals in his first two seasons at Wolves, and the Midlands side duly finished seventh both years. He then missed most of the 20-21 season after fracturing his skull, and Wolves could only managed 13th. But he's now back, and scoring, and Wolves are winning; don't bet against another seventh-place finish, at the least.

This could be a hard-fought game between two open sides, so it's hard to say which way it will go. You can find out what happens by watching the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream on NBCSN and on the NBC website with a valid login. NBCSN can be accessed through a cable TV package.

The match kicks off at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Wolves kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Crystal Palace vs Wolves) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.