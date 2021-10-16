Chargers vs Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL week 6 game online

The Chargers vs Ravens live stream sets the (4-1) Chargers against the (4-1) Ravens. Both offenses come into this game red hot, while their defenses have shown plenty of cracks. We could be headed for another shootout in this NFL live stream.

Chargers vs Ravens channel, start time The Chargers vs Ravens live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 17)

• Time — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The saying is an old one in sports, “good teams find a way to win” and if you go by that cliché, the Chargers and Ravens are very good teams. Both teams have managed to fight, scratch and claw for their victories this season. Just last week, the Chargers scored 26 fourth quarter points to get past the Browns, while the Ravens needed 16 points in the fourth quarter to tie the Colts before going on to win in overtime.

Aside from their records, these teams are eerily similar in other ways. The Chargers are scoring an average of 28.4 points-per-game while the Ravens average 27.2. Also, the Chargers allow 23.2 points-per-game to the Ravens’ 23.4. These teams have only enjoyed one comfortable win this season and they both came in week four when Baltimore beat the Denver, 23-7 and Los Angeles beat Vegas 28-14. Insert Spiderman pointing MEME here.

The best streaming devices for watching the games

How to watch every NFL live stream

Then there’s the quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. The 24-year-old Jackson and the 23-year-old Herbert are separated by just 57 yards in the passing game with Herbert ranked fourth and Jackson ranked fifth. Herbert also has a slight edge in passer rating at 104.7 to Jackson’s 104.4. Where Jackson dominates is in the ground game where he is the eighth leading rusher in the NFL. That’s all runners, not just quarterbacks.

If history is any indicator, these two teams are in for a battle that should come down to the wire.

The Ravens are 3-point favorites against the Chargers. The over/under is 51.5.

How to watch Chargers vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Chargers vs Ravens live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Chargers vs Ravens live streams in the US

In the US, today's Chargers vs Ravens is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 17)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Chargers vs Ravens live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chargers vs Ravens.

Chargers vs Ravens live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chargers vs Ravens on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chargers vs Ravens live stream starts at 6:00 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Dolphins vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chargers vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.