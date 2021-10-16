Bills vs Titans live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Bills vs Titans live stream features a Buffalo team that, right now can do no wrong. Meanwhile, Tennessee will try to rely on their run game to get past Buffalo. The Bills and Titans battle it out in this NFL live stream.

Bills vs Titans channel, start time The Bills vs Titans live stream is Monday (Oct. 18).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Buffalo Bills (4-1) are officially back. Any team in the NFL can have a fluke year, where all of a sudden they’re good and then they re-enter the realm of irrelevance. That's not this Bills team. After their first playoff win since the 90’s came last season, the Bills are proving last year was just the start of their new normal.

Josh Allen is again entering in the early MVP conversation. Most sports books have it down to him and the Cardinals' Kyler Murray as the odds on favorites. Last week, in a prime time Sunday Night Football game, Allen made his latest case as to why he should get the hardware this year.

The Bills’ QB out did Patrick Mahomes in a 38-20 win in Kansas City. Allen took the Chiefs for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 59 yards and another score. He has helped the Bills offense become the number one scoring team this season with 34.4 points-per-game.

The Titans (2-3) will likely rely on their running game in this one for two reasons. One, to control the clock and the other because Derrick Henry plowing through defenses yet again. The reining rushing champion is well on his way to another rushing title as he leads the NFL through five weeks with 640 yards. The next closest, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb is 117 yards off the pace. Henry has seven rushing touchdowns which also leads the NFL.

While these teams fight it out, one key matchup will be how this Bills' run defense, which is ranked third in the NFL, try to contain Henry. Buffalo allows just 78.4 rushing yards-per-game. The Titans will try to make that number balloon after this Monday Night battle.

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites against the Titans. The over/under is 54.

How to watch Bills vs Titans live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Bills vs Titans live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bills vs Titans live streams in the US

In the US, Bills vs Titans is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Monday (Oct. 18).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Bills vs Titans live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bills vs Titans on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Titans live stream starts at 1:15 a.m. BST Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bills vs Titans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Titans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.