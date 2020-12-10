AirPods Max hands-on review roundup: Is it really worth $549?

Select outlets have published Apple AirPods Max hands-on reviews days before the headphones' Dec. 15 release date, and the overall vibe is positive. But the big question we have — and they share — is about the exorbitant $549 price of the wireless headphones.

So we've dived through the critics' notes and shared the top-line items that you need to read before you even think about sinking all that cash into the AirPods Max. While reviewers are generally positive about sound quality, they're not all aligned on comfort, with one even pointing out how much heavier the AirPods Max are than their competitors.

The other big takeaway is that AirPods Max seem to have a very high build quality — which they better at $549. And as for their ... ahem ... unique case? One critic maligned it with serious concern for build quality, skipping over all the jokes about what the case bears a resemblance to.

Here's everything you need to know from the early AirPods Max hands-on reviews:

CNET

David Carnoy at CNET applauds Apple on sound and noise cancelling, but his views on the comfort of the AirPods Max differs from other reviewers, which makes sense when headphones are such a personal product.

The good:

"The first thing you notice when you open their box is that their build quality is like nothing that's out there in the $300-$400 range. And when you first hear them, well, they do sound impressive, like high-end headphones, with tight bass, natural mids, crisp highs and a wide soundstage -- for a closed-back headphone anyway."

"Their noise canceling is arguably the best I've experienced, slightly edging out the noise canceling on both Sony's WH-1000XM4 and Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. ... They don't completely silence the world around you, but I was out on the streets of New York, and they did a bang-up job of muffling noise -- I could barely hear the traffic around me."

The bad:

"For heavy headphones they are comfortable, but not necessarily super comfy. It'd be nice if they were 20% lighter, but the way the headband is designed, with its mesh canopy, it takes a good amount of pressure off the top of your head. They might look and feel a little big for people with smaller heads, but they do seem to fit a good range of head types."

"My bigger gripe is that no cable is included for wired use. Like Apple did with the Beats Solo Pro, you have to buy a $35 Lightning-to-3.5mm cable if you want to go wired, say to use an in-flight entertainment system."

The Verge

Over at The Verge, Nilay Patel's got good notes about the AirPods Max sound quality, but not as kind things to say about its case.

The good:

"I’ve had fun listening to the AirPods Max for a few hours — they’re crisp and bright, with a pleasingly wider soundstage than my Sony headphones, and no distortion at all, even at max volume."

"The memory-foam earcups are very comfortable, and attach magnetically — they remain firmly in place, but come out easily when you need them to."

The bad:

"I have no idea what’s going on with the AirPods Max case, which is a goofy one-piece contraption that’s folded and glued over on itself to form a case."

"[The AirPods Max case] does not appear very protective, feels like it will get dirty fast, and generally does not hold a candle to the nice hard cases that come with almost every other set of premium headphones."

"[The case] is one of the cheaper-feeling things Apple has ever made, in my estimation — the second in a trend that started with the MagSafe Duo Charger. I hope there is not a third thing."

MKBHD (Marques Brownlee)

YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted his hands-on notes on his MKBHD channel.

The good:

"Overall, there is no doubt that these are built very well. There's no creaks, no gaps anywhere. Even the little slide to expand the headphones is really satisfying because there's a lot of resistance. And I think I actually like this more than the typical plastic clicks to expand."

"It just doesn't get much better built than this."

Regarding the Digital Crown control: "this is probably honestly better than a lot of the finicky touch controls [of competitors]."

The bad:

"This green here probably isn't the best looking color, if I'm being real."

"They come in at a hefty 386 grams, compared to the much lighter 250 grams of my Sony XM4's."

"Would have been nice if you could customize your cushion color straight from the order page ... but that's just the most Apple thing you've ever heard, isn't it? Buying $550 headphones, and having to spend an extra $70 to change part of the color?"

CNBC

Todd Haselton at CNBC's hands-on review is more about the hardware of the AirPods Max, and how much comfort they provide.

The good:

"I wore the AirPods Max for several hours Wednesday and they felt super comfortable. There’s a breathable mesh band on the top that felt light on my head and didn’t get sweaty or hot. I also love the ear cups, which are spacious and fit around my ears instead of sitting on them."

"I also dig the Digital Crown that Apple brought over from the Apple Watch. It feels solid and turns easily to adjust the volume. A lot of competing high-end headphones use touch controls for volume, which isn’t as accurate as a physical control."

The bad:

"I also don’t know that I could stand here right now and pinpoint exactly how much better they sound than a pair of Bose or Sony headphones."

CNN Underscored

Over at CNN's Underscored, Jacob Krol's hands-on review is positive about quality but not exactly happy about price.

The good:

"How do these sound? ... Quite good. We’ve only had them for a few hours, but it’s safe to say Adaptive EQ works really well across genres. The AirPods Max deliver a wider soundstage than AirPods Pro, and you’ll notice a big boost with bass."

"On the subject of noise cancellation, we’ve been limited to testing indoors with background noise created from a speaker and by standing near the air vents for our HVAC system. The AirPods Max are pretty neck and neck with Sony’s WH-1000XM4s in this regard."

"The real star of our testing so far has been with spatial audio when watching TV shows or movies. The best way to describe the experience is that the AirPods Max feel like a home theater system for your head. ... Watching “The Mandalorian,” you’ll hear a cruiser zooming past from the left side, starting in the distance behind you and zooming past you."

The bad:

"We can’t understate the hefty cost associated with them. It feels like Apple is playing in another sector of the space. If you’re looking for a terrific pair of cans that are more affordable (and readily available), we’d recommend Sony’s WH-1000XM4s, which are just $278. They won’t disappoint, with 30 hours of battery life, strong noise cancellation and a wide soundstage."