The best Apple HomeKit products 2020

Apple HomeKit, similar to Alexa and Google Home, works with a number of compatible smart home devices. Using Siri, the voice assistant built into Apple's iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and HomePod smart speakers, you can control gadgets like bulbs, switches, cameras and more using your voice. Here are some of the best HomeKit devices to add to your smart home ecosystem.

1. Apple TV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you want to control any of the best HomeKit compatible devices remotely, you'll need something to act as a bridge to your Wi-Fi network. You can use an iPad, but a later-model Apple TV works well, too. The fourth-generation Apple TV has support for 4K HDR content, and has Siri built in, so you can control your devices using the remote.

If you're an Apple fan, check out the HomePod as well. Apple's smart speaker can be used as a hub for all of your HomeKit-enabled devices, so you can then control them remotely from your iPhone.

Read our full Apple TV review.

2. Belkin WeMo Mini

(Image credit: Belkin)

The Belkin Wemo Mini, our favorite smart plug, is wide, but thin enough so that you can fit two of them per outlet. While it doesn't have energy monitoring, the Mini does work with all the major smart assistants, and has a helpful switch on the plug itself. It also has a clever Away mode, and lets you link the plug to a host of other smart home systems. As one of the best HomeKit compatible devices, the WeMo can be controlled by speaking to Siri.

Read our full Belkin WeMo Mini review.

3. August Smart Lock Pro

(Image credit: August)

Ever lie awake at night trying to remember if you locked the front door? HomeKit can bring ease your worries, with its support for the August Smart Lock Pro. Just ask Siri if your door is locked, and it'll tell you — and you can lock or unlock it using your voice. The August Smart Lock Pro sits atop our list of best smart locks and is one of the best HomeKit compatible devices, although the standard August Smart Lock is a viable budget option.

Read our full August Smart Lock Pro review.

4. iHome ISP6X Smart Plug

(Image credit: iHome)

Connect any appliance to the iHome iSP6X to make it "smart." As one of the best HomeKit compatible devices, you can say "Siri, turn my light off," for example, and iHome's plug will heed your voice. And as one of the best smart plugs, the iSP6X works with a variety of other smart home systems. We're also fans of the iHome ISP100, an outdoor smart plug that can withstand the elements. It pairs with HomeKit in seconds.

Read our full iHome iSP6X Smart Plug review.

5. Sonos One

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos One is one of the best smart speakers on the market. It's equipped with Apple's AirPlay 2 wireless audio standard. This means you can now use the Sonos One in conjunction with a HomePod in multi-room audio setup. In addition to HomeKit compatibility, this speaker offers excellent audio, a comprehensive app, and control of a number of music streaming services. Credit: Sonos

Read our full Sonos One review.

6. Kwikset Premis

(Image credit: Kwikset)

The Kwikset Premis is among the best smart locks that works with HomeKit. You can open it with an old-school key, a keypad code or an iOS app. It's easy to install (our reviewer did it in 20 minutes) and looks very classy. And you can program up to 30 custom key codes for all your friends family members.

Read our full Kwikset Premis review.

7. Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Starter Kit

(Image credit: Lutron)

The Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Starter Kit works with any desk or table lamp (and up to 800 different bulbs), making the "dumb" device smart. There's a remote, but you can skip that if you want to control it with your iPhone or iPad. Or, as one of the best HomeKit compatible products, you can control it with your voice. This particular kit comes with two smart plugs, a Wi-Fi bridge (required for Lutron products) and two remotes. Another bonus: Lutron makes other gadgets for lighting, security and even smart window shades.

Read our full Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Starter Kit review.

8. Brilliant Smart Home Controller

(Image credit: Brilliant)

Brilliant has finally added HomeKit compatibility to its Brilliant Smart Home Controller, which is one of the best smart light switches. Brilliant allows you to control smart home devices like the Sonos One speaker, Nest Learning thermostat, Ecobee (5th gen), Ring Video Doorbell 2, Philips Hue lights, August Smart Lock Pro and Belkin WeMo Mini all in one place. And with HomeKit, you can use Siri to control any device connected to your Brilliant panel. The panel also has built-in motion sensors, and a small camera so you can use it as a video intercom.

Read our full Brilliant Smart Home Controller review.

9. Lifx Mini Smart Bulb

(Image credit: Lifx)

Lifx bulbs are some of the best HomeKit compatible devices, and are all Wi-Fi enabled. This Lifx Mini smart bulb is excellent for smaller fixtures, like bedside lamps. In addition, the Lifx A19 and standout Lifx+ can both produce dazzling color effects, including a candle flicker, a strobe, and syncing with the music you're playing. The Lifx+ even has infrared technology for camera night vision. Best of all, the Lifx A19 and Lifx+ are both rated for 1100 lumens, making them the brightest smart bulbs on the market.

Read our full Lifx Mini smart bulb review.

10. Yale Assure Lock SL

(Image credit: Yale)

The Yale Assure Lock SL is one of our favorite key-less smart locks, and it works with HomeKit as well as Google Assistant and Alexa. It connects seamlessly to August's smart-home system, which means you can control it with the August app through your Wi-Fi network. A sensor inside can detect and notify you if your door has been left ajar, giving you that added peace of mind while you're away.

Read our full Yale Assure Lock SL review.

11. Philips Hue White Starter Kit

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips Hue White starter kit, the best smart lights for most people, includes two bulbs and a hub to connect them to other smart home devices. While you can't change these bulbs' colors, you can adjust their brightness (up to 800 lumens), and add up to 50 to a single hub. Philips Hue lights work with a wide range of smart home systems, but they’re among the best HomeKit compatible devices.

Read our full Philips Hue White starter kit review.

12. Netatmo Welcome

(Image credit: Netatmo)

The Netatmo Welcome is a small, unobtrusive stand-alone security camera with a killer feature: facial recognition that works remarkably well. It quickly learns the faces and names of everyone in a household, and creates personalized user profiles for each of them so that they all can keep track of who's coming and going. You can use Siri to access your camera's live feed, or integrate it into smart-home routines.

While you're at it, check out Netatmo's Healthy Home Coach. The Healthy Home Coach monitors air-quality level, humidity, temperature and noise.

Read our full review of the Netatmo Welcome review.

13. Chamberlain MyQ Garage Door Opener

(Image credit: Chamgerlain)

HomeKit users can open and close their garage doors using nothing but their voice. The Chamberlain myQ device includes a sensor for your garage door as well as a hub that connects to your Wi-Fi network. When you send a command using your smartphone or voice, it is relayed to the hub, which then goes to the sensor that activates your garage door. The myQ also happens to be at the top of our list of best smart garage door openers .

Read our full Chamberlain myQ review .

14. Netgear Arlo Baby

(Image credit: Netgear)

The Netgear Arlo Baby monitor is one of the best HomeKit compatible devices not just for the quality of its video, but all its other features, including environmental and air quality sensors, color-changing nightlight, customizable lullabies, and its generous cloud storage plan. When connected to HomeKit via an Apple TV, you can view a feed from the camera right on your TV screen. Its comprehensive compatibility makes it the top pick among the best baby monitors.

Read our full Netgear Arlo Baby monitor review.

15. Honeywell Lyric T5 Thermostat

(Image credit: Honeywell)

The Honeywell Lyric T5 midrange connected thermostat uses your iPhone for geolocation to know when you're home or out and about, adjusting the temperature accordingly. You can set the temperature on the Honeywell T5 by voice as well. A handheld remote also lets you control the lighting and fan even if you don't have your iPhone handy.

Read our full Honeywell Lyric T5 thermostat rewiew.

16. Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt

(Image credit: Schlage)

Highly secure and voice-enabled, the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is one of the best HomeKit compatible devices and lets you gain entry or lock up when you talk to Siri. A numeric keypad works as a backup if you forget your phone. With the Apple TV and HomeKit, you can even lock your doors while watching Netflix.

Read our full Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt review.

17. OneLink Safe & Sound Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector

(Image credit: OneLink)

When the OneLink Safe & Sound detects either smoke or carbon monoxide, it will not only sound an alarm, but also tell you the room in which the incident has started. But safety is just one aspect of this (expensive) device. Inside is a large speaker as well as Alexa, so when it's not alerting you to a fire, it can be used to play music, audiobooks, and anything else you can do with Amazon's voice assistant. You can incorporate into your HomeKit system, too.

Read our full OneLink Safe & Sound Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector review.