The best headsets and headphones for working from home in 2022

The best headsets and headphones for working from home pair great over-ear sound quality with effective microphone clarity for voice and video calls.

With many of us continuing to juggle a hybrid life split between the workplace and home office, a quality headset or headphones can improve the call quality when speaking to coworkers. Plus, they're also versatile enough to improve your multiplayer gaming experience during your downtime.

Many of today's headphones, particularly the best wireless headphones and the best wireless earbuds, incorporate an array of tiny microphones. These are used primarily for built-in active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, but they bring additional benefits for two-way voice and video calling.

Not all ANC models are created equally, however, and even some upmarket headphone designs can disappoint with low-quality mics that can affect speech clarity. Call connectivity can also be a problem on some.

We've tested dozens of options to bring you this list of the best headsets and headphones so read on to be sure you buy the model that's right for you.

Alternatively, if you're looking to upgrade your desktop audio, don't forget to check out our regularly updated guides on the best microphones, best USB microphones and best streaming microphones for PCs and laptops.

Also, find out how to change your Zoom background and bring a fun element to video calls at home.

What are the best headsets and headphones for working from home?

Based on our extensive testing, the Bose 700 are the best headphones for home working. That's thanks to the company's use of intelligent microphone arrays that minimize the amount of ambient noise on your calls, plus their excellent all-round performance for ANC, sound quality and more.

The Razer Kaira Pro is our second choice, and is the best option if you spend as much time gaming as you do working. Its boom mic makes for excellent call quality, whether you're talking to friends while playing Fortnite or to colleagues in a Zoom meeting, and it's comfortable to wear, too.

Every option in this list comes recommended, though, so scroll down and see which one is the best fit for you.

The best headsets and headphones for working from home

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Bose is the class leader when it comes to active noise cancellation (ANC) on headphones, and its mastery extends to voice calling quality as well. That’s why the Bose 700 are the best pair of headphones for making calls, and by a comfortable margin, too.

In our testing, we found that the 700’s extensive microphone array picks up your voice with outstanding clarity while simultaneously blocking out loud ambient noises, allowing fewer distractions on calls even when you’re in busy places. Combine that with a comfortable fit, excellent sound quality for music and the absolute best ANC on the market, and the Bose 700s are worth paying a little extra for.

Read our full Bose 700 review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Razer Kaira Pro The best headset for calls and multiplayer gaming Specifications Battery life (rated): 15 hours Bluetooth range: 30 feet (10 meters) Special features: EQ settings; Memory foam earpads Weight: 11.6 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Razer Reasons to buy + Works with just about every system + Great gaming sound + Comfortable fit Reasons to avoid - Music quality could be better

The Razer Kaira Pro is long established as one of the best wireless gaming headsets, and this Xbox Series X/S-friendly option also makes a great option for working from home. Why? Well, look no further than its boom microphone: this serves up excellent, clear audio whether you're embroiled in a heated multiplayer session or just chatting to workmates, friends or family over Zoom.

In our testing, we also found that it provides a comfortable fit and that it offers good sound quality — although if music is your primary concern then you'll be better off with one of the headphones in this list. But that aside, it has lots to offer. We're big fans of its gorgeous looks, which combine a restrained chassis with a tasteful black-and-green color scheme, and its Bluetooth connectivity is slick and robust.

Read our full Razer Kaira Pro review.

(Image credit: Future)

While not quite on Bose’s level, Apple knows a thing or two about making headphones that can double as great calling headsets. Its best effort is also the most expensive, but the AirPods Max have a few tricks that help justify the higher price. Transparency mode is one: this lets you hear you own voice when speaking, which in turn helps you moderate your own volume and make sure you’re coming through clear.

Not that the latter takes much effort, as based on our testing the AirPods Max do fine work in reducing the impact of ambient sound on the microphones. These ANC headphones also feel a lot lighter on the head than their weight might suggest, which is useful for longer listening sessions or meetings — or just if you have particularly talkative friends. They also sound great, particularly if you're listening with Apple's Spatial Audio feature.

Read our full Apple AirPods Max review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

4. Cleer Audio Alpha Superb sounding headphones with effective ANC and good call quality Specifications Battery life (rated): 35 hours (ANC on) Bluetooth range: 50 feet Special features: ANC; Customizable EQ; Spatial audio; 3.5mm jack Weight: 10.2 ounces Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Top-tier sound + Quality noise neutralization + Long battery life + Premium audio features + Attractive, well-built design Reasons to avoid - Poor comfort levels - Multipoint technology needs work - Companion app could benefit from more features

When it comes to pure audio quality, the Cleer Audio Alphas are one of the best options on the list. They come equipped with 40mm ironless drivers, aptX Adaptive codec support, a customizable EQ, spatial audio, and a 3.5mm jack. Such a dynamic feature set allows for full-bodied sound that widens when enabling Dirac Virtuo spatial audio.

Along with a great sound playback, the Alphas have effective noise cancellation and a Smart mode that automatically adjusts depending on the environmental level. The Ambient Noise Control mode has 10 adjustable transparency levels, meanwhile, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity allows up to 50 feet of wireless listening.

Qualcomm’s cVcTM two-mic beamforming architecture does pick up lots of ambient sound, but it also emphasizes vocals, meaning you’ll still sound loud and clear over noisy backdrops.

Read our full Cleer Audio Alpha review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

5. Bose QuietComfort 45 Excellent ANC headphones with natural-sounding calls Specifications Battery life (rated): 24 hours (ANC on) Bluetooth range: Not specified Special features: ANC; Pairable with other Bose products; Volume-optimized Active EQ Weight: 8.5 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Crutchfield View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Elite active noise cancellation + Refined sound signature + Increased battery life + Self-Voice mode for natural-sounding calls Reasons to avoid - Can’t turn off ANC - Lacks several features found on previous Bose headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are an excellent upgrade to the QuietComfort 35 II, with better ANC, sound quality and battery life. Proprietary TriPort acoustic architecture and a volume-optimized Active EQ combine to produce a rich sound with nice levels of detail. Bose’s mic array is powerful, not only blocking out large amounts of ambient noise across the frequency spectrum, but also demonstrating great intelligibility with voice commands when using your native assistant. The mics work well for voice and video calls, so long as you're in a quiet indoor environment. However, we found that resistance to wind noise isn’t its strongest suit.

Having longer battery life (24 hours on a full charge) than its predecessors is a huge deal, but so is not being able to turn off ANC mode for power preservation. Some of the absent features from previous Bose designs are missed as well.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort 45 review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

6. Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 Best for productivity with superb call quality and ANC Specifications Battery life (rated) : 20 hours Bluetooth range: 40 feet Special features: ANC; Customizable EQ; Microsoft 365 integration Weight: 10.22 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Clear call quality + Adjustable ANC and lively sound + Excellent wireless performance Reasons to avoid - Battery life is shorter than the competition

The Surface Headphones 2 are great for those seeking solid overall performance from a headset that can also boost productivity. Voice calls are loud and clear on both ends of the call and effective noise cancelling rewards your ears with deep sonics and interruption-free listening, thanks to Microsoft’s powerful eight-mic system that helps filter out up to 75% of ambient noise. Adjusting ANC and volume levels is seamless via the dial controls on the side of each earcup.

Where these headphones really shine are in the productivity features for the workplace or home office, such as voice dictation with Microsoft 365 to verbally jot down notes in Office programs (e.g., Word, PowerPoint, Outlook), and multipoint technology, which lets you connect to up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 review.

(Image credit: HyperX)

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is a great option for anyone seeking a comfortable headset that delivers more-than-serviceable sound quality. Its cordless connectivity, lightweight design and removable mic make it versatile, allowing it to pull triple-duty as a dedicated gaming peripheral, work-from-home companion and on-the-go accessory for your laptop or Nintendo Switch, when used with the supplied USB adapter.

The headset's red-and-black design is pretty subdued. It won't make much of a splash next to flashier gaming setups, but it also won't draw any unwanted attention when you're using it out and about. The mic consistently delivered clear audio in our testing, and the ability to remove the mic is a welcome option. But there's no Bluetooth, which might be a must for some.

Read our full HyperX Cloud Wireless II review.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT has a crystal-clear mic that is among one of the best we've ever tested for both multiplayer games and phone or video conversations. It has a removable, flexible boom mic, as well as a 3.5mm port and a USB-C charging port and plenty of controls.

Unlike many gaming headsets, it's also a good choice for music, which comes through with real immediacy whether you're listening to a full choir with orchestral backing or a head-banging guitar solo. Comfort levels are good for long-term wear, too. However, battery life caps out at 15 hours, which is not great, since most of its competitors give better run time. It also took a lengthy three to four hours to recharge via USB-C attached to a computer port.

Read our full Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review.

How to choose the best headsets and headphones for working from home

Along with price, the other factors to consider when choosing the best headsets and headphones for working from home include whether to go wired or wireless and whether you want something geared more towards music or gaming.

Wired models can be useful for taking work calls via a computer, but depending on your phone you might need an adapter. Wireless Bluetooth models work well with either, but bear in mind that you'll probably lose battery life as a result.

All the models tested here are wireless and are either equipped with array microphones inside the earcups or come with boom microphones. Dedicated boom mics — usually found on gaming headsets — can often outperform other headphones on call quality, but have differing platform compatibility.

Each model here has exceptional call handling capabilities and performs well with music and podcasts. But, if you're looking for a model that also works as a multiplayer gaming headset, you'll need to know the platform you're using (or are likely to use in the future) to ensure the headset is compatible.

How we test the best headsets and headphones for working from home

We test the calling capabilities of mic-equipped headsets and headphones exactly as you’d expect: by making calls. This lets us make sure each pair delivers the sound quality needed to ensure other callers are clearly audible, and we ask whoever we call for their feedback on how we sound. This helps us identify any problems with microphone volume or clarity — or, conversely, if we sound clear to others.

Comfort is the other big metric for success, although this is a highly subjective evaluation. We make sure to use the headphones over several days, including sessions wearing them for 2-3 hours at a time. This gives a good indication of how comfy each pair is, and whether that comfort is maintained in extended use.

We also judge overall audio performance by how well each pair handles a variety of music genres, and measure how long we get out of the battery before it runs empty.

Finally, we score each pair of headphones on a 1 to 5 scale. 1 is the lowest, 5 is the highest, and the most impressive headphones might get an Editor’s Choice badge as well.