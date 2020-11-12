The best cheap monthly VPN plans in 2020

When searching for the best VPN, working out which is best value can be a real minefield. While you will save money going for the longest plan you can (sometimes saving up to 80% or more), many prefer to go for a cheap monthly VPN to regain some freedom.

That’s down to the fact that not everyone wants to commit to two or more years with the same provider – this is tech after all, and a huge amount can change in a matter of months. So, cheap monthly VPN plans are in higher demand than you might think, and now we’re seeing the start of VPN Black Friday deals, there are big savings across the board.

Another reason to get a cheap monthly VPN is to give yourself a chance to test a service before you invest more money in it. Although almost all providers offer 30-day money-back guarantees, that still requires you to pay an upfront fee that can sometimes reach $100. Not everyone has that kind of money lying around – even if you're guaranteed to get it back if you decide to claim a refund.

Please note, the prices we're looking at here are paid on a monthly basis. It's very likely you'll be able to save money with longer plans (check out our cheap VPN guide for that), but here we're prioritising the freedom that comes with monthly payment.

1. IPVanish – Cheap 1-month plan + 250GB cloud storage

While it's not usually that cheap, for Black Friday IPVanish is offering an incredible deal – it's just $3.25 a month for 1-year plan, and only $5.00 for a single month. What's more, that also includes 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage, which adds massive value to this already great deal.

3. ExpressVPN – The best VPN available on a 1-month plan

It's not the cheapest, but if you want the best of the best, we wholeheartedly recommend ExpressVPN. At $12.95 a month with no commitment it's not bad value – and if you do want to commit, you can save 49% and get three months free on a 12-month plan.

The best cheap monthly VPN plans today

(Image credit: IPVanish)

US-based IPVanish has been around since 2012, and in that time has amassed a strong following and forged a reputation for privacy. However, it's not traditionally been known for offering exceptional value on any of its plans – until now.

IPVanish's current sale is offering some serious savings, including possibly the best cheap monthly VPN deals we've ever seen. For just $5.00 USD, you'll get a month of unlimited IPVanish protection.

Perhaps you're going on a trip outside your country and want to access TV and the Internet like you would at home, or maybe you just want to test the waters and see if IPVanish is for you. Either way, this current sale offers a super cheap way to do so.

But, while IPVanish is cheap, we wouldn't be recommending it if it wasn't any good to use. You'll get tons of servers worldwide, excellent AES-256 encryption and powerful apps for just about any device – plus, with unlimited connections, you really can get cover on every device in your household.

For Anglophiles or those in the UK, do be aware that in our testing IPVanish was unable to unblock BBC iPlayer, so unfortunately you'll 'only' have access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube, and some other regional streaming providers.

For just $5, though, there's not a lot to complain about here.

Just $5.00 for one month of unlimited VPN usage

The current IPVanish sale is offering the best cheap monthly VPN plan on the market. However, this is a Black Friday offer and won't be around forever, so be aware that you might have to act sooner rather than later to make the most of it.

(Image credit: Windscribe)

Known for its powerful free VPN option, Windscribe also offers an excellent, fully-featured paid VPN service that can often get sidelined by the more premium providers out there.

However, now we're looking at cheap monthly VPN plans, Windscribe is firmly in the limelight. Its $9 price tag is absolutely standard and not subject to any short-term discounts, so there won't be any surprises if you head back here in a couple of weeks.

In terms of functionality, Windscribe is excellent for streaming, unblocking the full gamut of providers including, iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more, which is seriously impressive performance. Do be aware, though, that this is only available with the paid version – the free copy isn't nearly as powerful.

Just $5.00 for one month of unlimited VPN usage

(Image credit: ProtonVPN)

Again, much like Windscribe, ProtonVPN is known best for its free service, but if you want a fully-functioning cheap monthly VPN, it's a great choice too. However, you'll have a bit of deciding to do, as ProtonVPN offers four levels of different cover, three of which are paid.

If you want to go as cheap as possible, it's worth considering the Basic plan. At just $5 paid monthly ($4/mo paid annually), you'll get decent speeds, two simultaneous connections, torrent support and zero logging as standard. However, the biggest thing you're sacrificing is streaming support.

If you want to watch overseas Netflix, iPlayer, Hulu, Disney+ or just about anything else, you'll have to pay $10 a month – which drops to $8/mo paid annually. You'll also get access to Tor over VPN and ProtonVPN's Secure Core servers.

While $10 seems like a bit of a jump, it's still considerably cheaper than the vast majority of other paid-monthly services. The biggest issue we usually have is the fact you save very little when committing for a year or more, but in this guide it's not an issue.

If you really want to push the boat out, you can spend $30 a month on a Visionary account, which gets you 10 simultaneous connections plus a premium ProtonMail plan – but the $10 plan is probably the most useful option.

Sign up now on the ProtonVPN website

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

If we're honest, it's unusual for ExpressVPN not to top one of our guides, but when it comes to cheap monthly VPN plans it's simply not a class-leader. However, we had to fit it in somewhere, because firstly it's still competitively priced, and secondly it's hands-down the best VPN service on the market today.

At $12.95 it's just slightly cheaper than other premium rivals such as CyberGhost and Surfshark (the latter incidentally going from very expensive to very cheap as you commit for longer). However, absolutely on merit, ExpressVPN is still worth considering even if you only want to pay month-by-month.

You'll get over 3,000 servers worldwide, almost all of which deliver searing speeds, and you'll also get unrivalled streaming power, P2P support on every server and proven, audited security features. You really do get what you pay for.

Express is also super simple to use, but provides a ton of configuration for even the most seasoned VPN user. So, if you can afford the price (or are willing to commit after testing) and want the very best, we recommend it over all others.

Sign up now on the ExpressVPN website

(Image credit: Hotspot Shield)

So, the paid version of Hotspot Shield isn't that affordable if you want a no-commitment one-month plan – it'll set you back $12.99 every month. However, it features here thanks to its excellent free version, which can give you a really good indication of whether you'll like the 'real' VPN if you invest.

Because that's why a lot of people are looking for cheap monthly VPNs: they want to test out a service before they put a whole wad of cash on the line. So, if that's you, Hotspot's free version is the perfect way to get to know it.

Day to day, Hotspot Shield is great for a ton of VPN uses. You'll be able to stream from almost any site, stay anonymous, and you'll get extras like a 1Password subscription – plus it's an incredibly fast VPN. So, if you don't mind having a few limitations in terms of data usage, we'd recommend checking out the Hotspot Shield free version before paying for the unlimited version.

Sign up now on the Hotspot Shield website

Cheap monthly VPN FAQ

What makes a great cheap monthly VPN? Well, it’s got to be cheap when paid monthly – obviously. But, apart from that, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice streaming power or online privacy, and the best cheap monthly VPN services can certainly deliver. Currently, the best cheap monthly VPN by far is IPVanish. Its current sale offers unbeatable value on one-month plans, plus it’s one of the top VPNs around. We’ve also included our #1-rated VPN ExpressVPN here – while it’s not the cheapest month-to-month, it’s not the most expensive either, and it’s quite simply the best service on the market.

Why are monthly VPNs so expensive? Like almost any other industry, VPN providers want to keep hold of their customers for as long as possible, out of reach from their competitors. Therefore, long-term plans are made incredibly appealing, and short-term plans are expensive. It could also be argued that having an expensive short plan makes a cheaper long-term plan look more appealing – but that's a different story... The long and short of it is that cheap monthly VPN plans are hard to find, but a few providers like Windscribe, IPVanish and ProtonVPN deliver genuinely good-value plans that you don't have to commit to for years to get.