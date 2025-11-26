<a id="elk-9aec24f8-1061-414f-b64b-c5c813e5c771"></a><h2 id="ps5-black-friday-deals-are-live">PS5 Black Friday deals are LIVE!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="6b7cf829-44ab-4531-9ab1-321b03e7d068"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="y5T6EzpDkzjkm8NbGVewWW" name="PS5 Pro-9" alt="The PlayStation logo on a PS5 Pro" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/y5T6EzpDkzjkm8NbGVewWW.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="4f212547-418c-4e23-9419-bfa4a6e61005">Welcome to Tom's Guide's live coverage of the best Black Friday deals on all things PS5, from consoles to essential accessories, and of course, plenty of sales on must-play PS5 games, we'll flag all the biggest discounts that you won't want to miss ahead of a holiday season that is prime time for plenty of long gaming sessions.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>