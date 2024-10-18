Surprise! Amazon releases new Fire TV Stick HD for only $35 — here's what's new

Amazon may have launched four new Kindles earlier this week, but the company wasn't done releasing new devices as they also announced a new Fire TV Stick.

The latest Amazon streaming device brings a new entry-level Fire TV Stick to the lineup but also replaces the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite with a price of $34.99 /£39.99 / AU$69.

It's currently available to order now on Amazon.

The new stick is the same rectangular, black streaming stick that plugs directly into the HDMI port on your TV. Strangely, it also retains the micro USB port for power draw. Amazon is including a cable and power plug in the box.

As the entry-level streaming stick, the latest Fire TV Stick HD will stream content up to 1080p HD while supporting HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+ and HLG. It will also support Dolby-encoded audio but does not appear to support Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos.

While it may not have the video and audio standards of the Fire TV Stick 4K or the Fire TV Stick Max, it does come with at least one new feature: voice control.

It now features an Alexa Voice Remote. The remote includes standard controls, power and volume, and a blue Alexa button. You can use the button to control your Stick with your voice and ask Alexa to navigate to the content you want to watch. Nicely, Amazon is including AA batteries for the remote in the box.

The Fire TV platform supports many of the major streaming services, including Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO's Max, Paramount+, Disney+ and Netflix.

For connectivity, the stick supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with a 1.7Ghz Quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Additionally, you can play games via the Amazon Luna. You can also control smart home devices and use Alexa as a voice assistant like you would with other Alexa devices.

If you're still interested in the discontinued Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Stick Lite, they'll be available until supplies run out.

You can buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD streaming stick now. For alternatives, check out our list of the best streaming devices.