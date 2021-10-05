The best electric kettles for tea in 2021

While in much of Europe having one of the best electric kettles is a must for your kitchen, here in the US we often make do with boiling water on the stove or heating it in the microwave. But, a good electric kettle is a safer and often quicker way to heat water. And it’s not just for making tea or coffee, a kettle is super handy if you want to make instant noodles or oatmeal in a hurry.

Because this appliance simply boils water, you’d be forgiven for thinking there can’t be much difference between one kettle and another. However, kettles vary greatly in capacity and price, not to mention appearance — with plenty of colors and styles to choose from you’ll be able to find a kettle that’ll coordinate with your kitchen. We’ve scoured the market to compile a list of the best electric kettles, whether you’re on a budget or you want a premium design with all of the bells and whistles, these are the best on offer.

What are the best electric kettles?

The kettle that tops our list of best electric kettles offers a versatile range of features at a price tag that won’t break the bank. The Cuisinart PerfecTemp cordless electric kettle can heat water to six temperatures, allowing you to brew different teas at the exact temperature required for the most delicious results. With an additional setting for French press, coffee lovers can also take advantage of this multi-temperature water heater. It’s a great all-rounder at a mid-level price point.

If you’re looking for a kettle that doesn’t have a plastic interior, the Zwilling Enfinigy cool touch electric kettle is one to check out. In addition to the stainless-steel interior, even the removable filter is metal. Furthermore this is a good-looking kettle that you’ll be proud to have on your countertop. It doesn’t have any fussy settings, it simply boils water and looks good in the process.

If your budget is tight, it doesn’t mean you should compromise on style. The Bodum Bistro electric kettle comes in a choice of colors and is better looking than most budget kettles we’ve seen. It doesn’t have the capacity to boil very large quantities of water (1 liter is its max capacity), but that’s enough for a few hot drinks or to satisfy your craving for late night instant ramen.

The best electric kettles you can buy today

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

1. Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle The best electric kettle Specifications Color options: Stainless steel Temperature settings: 6 Capacity: 60 ounces/ 1.7 liter Size: 9.8 x 6.1 x 8.8 inches Weight: 3.6 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS $85 View at Amazon $99.95 View at Nordstrom $99.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Three year warranty + Auto shut off and boil dry technology + Large capacity Reasons to avoid - Some reviewers find the audible beep annoying

With six different temperature settings, the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle lets tea lovers heat water to the optimal temperature for a variety of teas, choosing between delicate, green, white, oolong and black settings. And if you’re not content with just tea, you’ll love the French press setting which delivers the perfect water temperature to brew coffee in your French press.

If you engage the 30-minute keep warm function, when it’s time for your second cup the water will still be at the perfect temperature, great for refilling your mug during a zoom call. It’s not the cheapest kettle in our list but the features and large capacity make it a versatile choice and tea geeks will love the variety of temperature options.

(Image credit: Zwilling)

2. Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Electric Kettle The best minimal kettle for contemporary kitchens Specifications Color options: Black, silver Temperature settings: 1 Capacity: 50 ounces/ 1.5 liter Size: 9.9 x 6 x 6 inches Weight: 2.9 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $79.95 View at Amazon $123.98 View at Amazon Prime $129.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Subtle stylish design + Matching appliances available + Reasonably priced Reasons to avoid - Can’t heat water to different temperatures - No water gauge

If you didn’t know better, you’d think this electric kettle was just a black pitcher sitting on the kitchen counter — it has a streamlined, uncluttered appearance and doesn’t look like an appliance at all. Reviewers love that there’s no plastic inside the kettle, as well as the fact that the outside stays cool to the touch. This is due to the double wall construction that not only keeps the outside cool, but insulates the kettle, keeping the water inside hotter for longer.

It doesn’t have a water gauge, so you can’t check how much water is inside, but the flip top lid opens easily and there are markings inside to indicate different fill levels, including the maximum. Sadly, it’s only available in black or silver which won’t suit everyone, but it’s easy to use and boils water as expected.

(Image credit: Bodum)

3. Bodum Bistro Electric Water Kettle The best-looking budget electric kettle Specifications Color options: Black, red, white Temperature settings: 1 Capacity: 34 ounces/ 1 liter Size: 8.9 x 5 x 7.9 inches Weight: 2.1 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $19.99 View at Amazon $23.28 View at Walmart Prime $25.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Available in three colors + Anti-boil dry technology + BPA free plastic Reasons to avoid - Small capacity - The flip top lid isn’t very sturdy according to reviewers

Budget kettles aren’t always good-looking — they’re usually functional and basic — but with the Bodum Bistro kettle you can choose from three colors to coordinate the kettle with other appliances in your kitchen. Truly, no one will guess that you’ve spent less than $25 on this electric kettle.

The 34 ounce/ 1 liter capacity is on the smaller side, so if you’re looking for a kettle to fill a large French press, this probably won’t fit the bill. The markings on the outside of the kettle show that it can boil 8 cups of water, but it’s really only enough to fill around four standard mugs. However, it’s great for smaller households or people who just want to make one cup of tea at a time.

(Image credit: Breville)

4. Breville the Smart Kettle Luxe A feature-rich electric kettle for tea and coffee Specifications Color options: Black and brushed stainless steel Temperature settings: 5 Capacity: 57 ounces/ 1.7 liter Size: 9.8 x 9.1 x 6.1 inches Weight: 3.9 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS $199.95 View at Best Buy $199.95 View at Amazon $199.99 View at Bed Bath & Beyond Reasons to buy + Simple to use + 2-cup minimum + Available in black or brushed stainless steel Reasons to avoid - Lots of unnecessary settings if you just want to boil water

Premium appliance brand Breville has a reputation for making high quality kitchen appliances with a sleek stainless-steel finish and this kettle is no exception. It’s the most expensive kettle on our list, but it has plenty of features and reviewers praise the sturdy build quality. The large capacity is ample for making hot drinks for the whole family and the 20-minute keep warm function means the water will still be hot when it’s time for a top-up.

Tea lovers can choose the perfect brewing temperature at the touch of a button, with options for green tea, white tea, oolong and black tea. There’s also a coffee button, so you can heat water to the perfect temperature for pour-over coffee. With all these hot drink options, the kettle is sure to keep everyone in the house happy.

(Image credit: Fellow Stagg)

5. Fellow Stagg Gooseneck Kettle The best gooseneck electric kettle Specifications Color options: Matte black, matte black and maple, matte black and walnut, matte white, polished stainless steel, matte pink and maple, polished copper, stone blue and walnut Temperature settings: Any setting between 135 – 212oF Capacity: 30 ounces/ 0.9 liter Size: 10.5 x 7.5 x 7.8 inches Weight: 2.75 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $149 View at Amazon Prime $149 View at Amazon Prime $149 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Pours without dripping + Precision temperature control + Eight stylish colors available Reasons to avoid - Maximum fill line isn’t clear - Small capacity

The simple aesthetic and multiple color options make this kettle the perfect choice for lovers of sleek and contemporary design. But, it’s not all form over function though — the gooseneck spout is designed for precision pouring, making it the ideal electric kettle for pour over coffee aficionados.

It’s packed with features and reviewers love the keep warm setting which will maintain a set water temperature for up to an hour. The easy dial control allows you to set the kettle to heat the water to any temperature between 135 – 212oF giving the most precise temperature control of all the kettles on this list. The LCD display on the base shows the real-time temperature inside the kettle as it heats and once you’ve poured the hot water over your coffee or tea bag, the built-in brew stopwatch gives you a quick and convenient way of timing your brew or extraction. What more could you want from a kettle?

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

6. KitchenAid Electric Kettle Best classic style electric kettle Specifications Color options: Brushed stainless steel, empire red, pistachio, black, hot sauce (red) Temperature settings: 1 Capacity: 42 ounces/ 1.25 liter Size: 10.3 x 8.9 x 7 inches Weight: 2.5 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Reasonably priced + Automatic shut off + Robust build quality Reasons to avoid - Outside gets hot to touch - Handle on top can make the pouring angle awkward

KitchenAid is one of those trusted American brands that you can rely on to produce excellent quality appliances. There’s always a great selection of colors to choose from as well and this kettle is no exception — it comes in five colors that you can coordinate with other KitchenAid appliances. The 42 ounce/ 1.25 liter capacity is big enough for most people’s needs, but it’s not the biggest capacity kettle available.

Reviewers like the traditional style of the kettle and the sturdy metal construction, but they noted that the outside of the kettle gets hot to the touch. However, you can rest assured that despite the metal construction, the handle stays cool. If you’re just looking for a bog-standard electric kettle, and you don’t need variable temperature control, then this KitchenAid kettle should fit the bill.

(Image credit: Smeg)

7. Smeg Electric Kettle Best retro style electric kettle Specifications Color options: Pink, black, red, polished stainless steel Temperature settings: 1 Capacity: 57 ounces/ 1.7 liter Size: 9.8 x 6.7 x 8.9 inches Weight: 3.6 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Removable limescale filter + Italian design + Auto shut off at 212oF Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t heat water to different temperatures

With its retro shape, this 50s inspired Smeg kettle is definitely a showstopper and with eleven amazing colors to choose from, there’s definitely an option that will suit most kitchens. The colors include standard safe options like black, white and cream as well as pastel green, pink and blue and even gold or rose gold — for the more adventurous, there’s even a Dolce & Gabbana patterned version of this kettle. Reviewers particularly love the style and shape of this kettle, but there’s no denying that it’s expensive for an appliance that just boils water.

The 57-ounce/ 1.7 liter capacity means you’ll be able to boil enough water for several hot drinks or a large French press all with a flick of the cute ball switch. There’s a handy water gauge behind the handle that lets you check how much water is inside. The stainless-steel construction gives this kettle a reassuringly durable quality, but the outside does get hot to the touch, which is an important safety consideration.

(Image credit: Chefman)

8. Chefman 1.8 liter electric glass kettle The best tea infuser kettle for lovers of loose leaf tea Specifications Color options: Stainless steel with black trim Temperature settings: 5 Capacity: 61 ounces/ 1.8 liter Size: 11.3 x 8.3 x 8.3 inches Weight: 3.3 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS $36.99 View at Best Buy Prime $75.88 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Keep warm function + Boil dry protection Reasons to avoid - Some users find it tricky to clean - The lid release button isn’t always effective

Calling all tea connoisseurs: this kettle lets you brew your favorite loose leaf tea right in the kettle; simply fill the infuser with your tea leaves, switch it on and watch it brew through the glass. It’s an inexpensive kettle that offers a lot considering the price. There are five temperatures to choose from, ranging between 175 – 212oF, which means as well as brewing tea in the kettle, you can make sure you do it at the perfect temperature.

Users love the LED lights that illuminate the whole kettle during boiling and each temperature setting has a different color of light, so with just a quick glance you can tell which temperature it’s set to. The large capacity is enough for several cups of tea and when the loose tea has brewed to your liking, just remove the diffuser so it doesn’t over brew. Likewise, if you’re not using it to make tea, leave the diffuser out.

(Image credit: Hamilton Beach)

9. Hamilton Beach Electric Tea Kettle The best small electric kettle for your RV or dorm room Specifications Color options: Stainless steel with black trim Temperature settings: 1 Capacity: 34 ounces/ 1 liter Size: 8 x 7.8 x 5.5 inches Weight: 1.8 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $22.99 View at Amazon Prime $24.99 View at Amazon $49.99 View at Hamilton Beach Reasons to buy + Compact size + Inexpensive + Boils water fast Reasons to avoid - Small capacity - Exterior gets hot

It might be one of the least expensive kettles on our list, but the Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle has a small 34 ounces/ 1 liter capacity, so it won’t suit large households or people looking for a kettle that will fill a large French press. Having said that, the small capacity means this kettle is also small in size, which makes it the ideal choice for a single person or for a dorm room or RV.

However, this kettle isn’t lacking in safety features. With auto shut-off and boil dry protection, you can rest assured that it’ll switch itself off once boiled or if it boils dry. The 21 ounce/ 0.6-liter minimum fill level does mean you might have to boil more water than you need though. Reviewers like the small size and speed of boiling, but note that the exterior gets hot.

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Kettle The best no frills budget electric kettle Specifications Color options: Stainless steel Temperature settings: 1 Capacity: 57 ounces/ 1.7 liter Size: 9 x 8.5 x 6.1 inches Weight: 2.1 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Boil dry protection + Simple to use + Good value for money Reasons to avoid - Only available in stainless steel - 0.5 liter minimum fill is more than you need for one cup - Some reviewers report that it’s loud

This basic kettle doesn’t offer the kind of sleek style that will please design lovers, but it’s functional and inexpensive — so if these things are at the top of your priority list, then it’s worth considering. The large 57-ounce/ 1.7-liter capacity will give you enough boiling water to make several hot drinks in one go, plus there’s a water gauge so you can easily check whether it needs topping up before you switch it on.

Reviewers like that even when full, this kettle comes to a boil in around seven minutes, then switches off automatically. They also love the sturdy stainless-steel design, but not that the exterior gets hot to the touch. However, the heat-proof plastic handle is safe to grip even when it’s full of boiling water. It might be a no-frills kettle, but it gets the job done and it’s a great price too.

How to choose the best electric kettle for you

When choosing your electric kettle, you’ll need to consider a few factors before you buy. The overall aesthetics shouldn’t be dismissed when you’re looking at an appliance that will be visible on your kitchen counter. Also, think about how much you’re willing to spend — prices vary drastically and there’s a kettle for every budget. You should also consider: