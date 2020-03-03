Super Tuesday 2020: States, polls closing times, how to watch online for free

Super Tuesday is here and it's time to see how 14 of the 50 states will vote in their primaries. Here's what you need to know about which states are voting, and when to expect results.

Super Tuesday 2020 quick facts – Polls start closing at 7 p.m. ET in Vermont and Virginia

– California is the last poll to close, at 11 p.m. ET.

We head into Super Tuesday with a smaller pack, as South Bend, IN mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar dropping out after the South Carolina primary results. That state's primary gave Joe Biden the upward momentum it so desperately needed.

FiveThirtyEight's odds currently put "No one" in the lead for earning the nomination, with 3 in 5 odds. United States vice president Joe Biden jumped to 2nd place, with 3 in 10 odds, and Bernie Sanders moved to third with 1 in 12 odds.

We typically begin to get state-specific results when polls close in each state, and that means those of us on the Eastern seaboard will be up late to see how California votes. That being said, this is 2020 and we can all still see the Iowa caucus in our rear view mirror, so I'm not expecting any certain answers until I wake up on Wednesday.

How to watch Super Tuesday results

Those with cable have the easiest path to watching the returns come in. Just turn on the 24-7 news network of your choice and let the data follow. You can also tune in on a web browser, but you'll need to sign in with your provider (CNN and MSNBC give you a small window to sample for free, first).

How to live stream Super Tuesday without cable

Already cut the cord? These live-streaming TV services offer news networks, as listed below:

Watch Super Tuesday results for free

With one of our best TV antennas, you can grab the election news from a local network. ABC, CBS and NBC are airing national election specials. Fox does not advertise such an event. Locast.org also offers free streams of local channels.

ABC from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Super Tuesday: Your Voice, Your Vote 2020

CBS from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: CBS News Election Special – Super Tuesday: High Stakes

NBC from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: NBC News Decision 2020 Super Tuesday

NBC from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC News Decision 2020 Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday polling times, state by state

7 p.m. Eastern

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m. Eastern

North Carolina

8 p.m. Eastern

Alabama (7 p.m. Central)

Maine

Massachusetts

Oklahoma (7 p.m. Central)

Texas (7 p.m. Central)

Eastern Tennessee

Western Tennessee (7 p.m. Central)

8:30 p.m. Eastern

Arkansas (7:30 p.m. Central)

9 p.m. Eastern

Colorado (7 p.m. Mountain time)

Minnesota (8 p.m. Central time)

10 p.m. Eastern

Utah (8 p.m. Mountain time)

11 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Pacific)

California