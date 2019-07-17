Best Indoor HDTV Antennas of 2019

Best Overall Mohu ReLeaf HDTV Antenna For TV viewers who want to eliminate the monthly cable bill but still receive local stations, the $43 Mohu ReLeaf is a no-fuss, top-notch antenna. View Site

If you're planning to ditch cable and embrace cord-cutting, or just want to pull in local channels on your smart TV when the internet's out, you need a good TV antenna. After testing and reviewing dozens of models, the best HDTV antenna is the Mohu ReLeaf HDTV Antenna, which offers superb reception, a simple non-amplified design, and is made from recycled materials.

For a more budget-friendly option, the smaller Mohu Leaf Metro is our favorite inexpensive antenna, delivering plenty of clear channels for less than $20. And don't forget to check out the rest of the top cheap TV antennas for our other ultra-affordable favorites.

Whether you need a discreet amplified antenna to set on the shelf, something that goes indoors or outside, or a heavy duty outdoor model to mount on the roof, we've hunted for signals and surfed the channels with to find the right HDTV antenna for you. And check out our latest reviews, which include the indoor/outdoor Antop AT-402B Flat-Panel SmartPass amplified antenna, and the compact Chaowei DVB66 for use on vehicles and RVs.

Best HDTV antenna overall

Mohu ReLeaf HDTV Antenna Best HDTV antenna overall SPECIFICATIONS Range: 30 Miles | Channels Received: 62 | Amplified: No | 1080p Reception: Yes | Cable Length: 10 Feet | Size: 11.5 x 9 inches Reasons to Buy Excellent reception Simple design Competitively priced Eco-friendly construction Reasons to Avoid Bland-looking No amplified version $38.33 View at Amazon 14 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For TV viewer's ready to ditch their cable or satellite bill without giving up local channels, the Mohu Releaf is a top-notch indoor HDTV antenna for under $40. The simple design makes for easy installation, and the 30-mile antenna pulled in an impressive 62 channels in our testing, offering better reception than even some amplified antennas on this list.

Made of recycled packaging and crushed cable boxes, it's also the most eco-friendly antenna we've seen, but the real reason to buy is the combination of a no-fuss design and top-notch performance. It's the best HDTV antenna we've reviewed.

Read our full Mohu ReLeaf review.



Best value antenna

Mohu Leaf Metro Best value antenna SPECIFICATIONS Range: 25 Miles | Channels Received: 31 | Amplified: No | 1080p Reception: Yes | Cable Length: 10 Feet | Size: 11.5 x 3.5 inches Reasons to Buy Inexpensive Very small Solid, dependable reception Reasons to Avoid Not amplified Limited range and channel selection $17.95 View at Amazon 766 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

You can get free TV forever with any antenna we review, but the Mohu Leaf Metro manages to offer solid reception and easy installation for less than $20. This inexpensive indoor antenna comes with a 10-foot cable and mounting hardware, and has a reversible design that helps it stand out a bit less while it's tacked or velcroed to your wall.

In our testing, the budget-friendly Leaf Metro offered some of the best reception we've seen in a cheap TV antenna, pulling in 31 stations with watchable clarity. The nonamplified design is easy to set up and small enough to not be an eyesore, making it a great choice for dorm rooms and smaller living spaces. If you want the best-performing, most-affordable option for over the air channels, this is it.

See our full Mohu Leaf Metro review, along with the other top cheap TV antennas under $20.



Top amplified antenna

Mohu Curve 50 Amplified Designer Edition Top amplified antenna SPECIFICATIONS Range: 50 Miles | Channels Received: 58 | Amplified: Yes | 1080p Reception: Yes | Cable Length: 16 Feet | Size: 11.75 x 7.75 inches Reasons to Buy Excellent aesthetics Excellent reception Good instructions Reasons to Avoid Expensive compared to the competition $61.54 View at Amazon 379 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Mohu Curve 50 has everything we look for in an HDTV antenna, with an amplified design that pulls in channels for 50 miles and boosts signal strength for improved signal strength and viewing clarity. It also has one of the most stylish designs we've seen on any TV antenna. Instead of looking like a mudflap stuck to the wall, this stylish antenna has an arced design and built-in stand that should blend in on the shelf instead of being awkwardly hidden in a corner. An included 16-foot cable ensures flexibility in set up, and the included amplifier has a similarly generous USB power cable.

Of the 65 channels the Curve pulled in, our tester was able to watch 58 clearly, making the sleek antenna one of the best performers we've seen. It's a little pricier than a flat, unamplified antenna, but between the great performance and excellent design, we think it's worth the splurge.

Read our full Mohu Curve 50 Antenna review.





Best indoor/outdoor antenna

ClearStream 2MAX HDTV Antenna Best indoor/outdoor antenna SPECIFICATIONS Range: 60 Miles | Channels Received: 44 | Amplified: No | 1080p Reception: Yes | Cable Length: N/A | Size: 17.25 x 31.5 inches Reasons to Buy Steady signal reception Solid supplied stand Indoor or outdoor placement Reasons to Avoid Relatively expensive No coaxial cable included $74 View at Walmart 12 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

When you need something with really long range, the ClearStream 2Max is a strong and flexible indoor/outdoor HDTV antenna that reliably pulls in a variety of stations. This figure-eight-shaped offers a 60-mile range and solid performance. But, unlike the competition, this antenna is tough enough to use out in the elements.

While this non-amplified antenna offers decent performance compared to other indoor antennas, the outdoor capability lets you mount the antenna where the signal is strongest, beyond the obstacles posed by walls and furniture. The antenna comes with both a tabletop stand for indoor use and an outdoor mast and bracket for mounting on a roof or exterior wall.

Read our full ClearStream 2Max HDTV Antenna review.



Best outdoor antenna

Winegard Elite 7550 Outdoor HDTV Antenna Best outdoor antenna SPECIFICATIONS Range: 70 Miles | Channels Received: 73 | Amplified: No | 1080p Reception: Yes | Cable Length: N/A | Size: 30 x 17.5 x 5 inches Reasons to Buy Excellent reception Excellent interference suppression Reasons to Avoid Somewhat loose construction Plastic roof mount $106.20 View at Amazon

Sometimes an indoor antenna just won't cut it. When you need an outdoor antenna with excellent reception, the Winegard Elite 7550 is the smart option, and our favorite outdoor antenna. It may cost a little more, but the Winegard Elite 7550 pays dividends, delivering a whopping 73 channels in our tests. Whether you're in a crowded city or a rural community, this outdoor HDTV should get the job done, pulling in more channels with better signal than any indoor model can offer.

If you're having difficulty getting local stations you want — or you just want better, more consistent reception — the Winegard Elite 7550's $120 price tag is worth every penny, pulling in dozens of free channels for less than a month's cable subscription.

Read our full Winegard Elite 7550 Outdoor HDTV Antenna review.



Popular Amazon pick

1byone Amplified HDTV Antenna Popular Amazon pick SPECIFICATIONS Range: 50 Miles | Channels Received: 46 | Amplified: Yes | 1080p Reception: Yes | Cable Length: 10 Feet | Size: 13.25 x 9.25 inches Reasons to Buy All necessary components included Moderately priced Easy setup Reasons to Avoid Inconsistent performer $12.99 View at Amazon 917 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For a simple, indoor antenna that offers everything you need to cut the cord, the 1byone Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna offers a 50-mile range and included amplifier, all for a fairly reasonable price. It's not only an Amazon best-seller, it's also one of the best antennas we've reviewed.

Measuring just 13.3 x 9.3 inches, the antenna includes everything you need to connect to the TV, with a 10-foot coaxial cable and included adhesive patches for mounting. The simple design and included amplifier delivered dozens of watchable channels, and can plug into any wall outlet. There's a good reason the 1byone is a top Amazon seller: It performs well and doesn't cost a lot.

Read our full 1byone Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna review.



How we test HDTV antennas

All of the antennas we review are tested in a New York City apartment, replicating a standard home installation using a Samsung KS9000 4K TV. With more than 100 over-the-air channels available in Manhattan, it provides a fine testing location for antenna reception, letting us measure not only how many channels an antenna can receive, but how many are clearly watchable.

Your experience may differ from our test results. Depending upon how many stations broadcast in you area, and unique geographical impediments to over the air signal – such as mountains – your own channel selection will vary considerably. We encourage antenna shoppers to be aware of what channels are available to them by using an online look-up tool like AntennaWeb.org. We also offer a handy guide to better antenna reception to help you cut the cord more easily.

What do HDTV antennas cost?

Non-amplified indoor antennas generally sell for between $20 to $40, but there are plenty of cheap HDTV antennas that sell for less than $20 that offer acceptable performance. An amplified antenna offers better performance, and will cost between $30 and $100. For the best performance, consider an outdoor antenna, which costs $100 or more.