Purple Mattress Labor Day sale: up to $350 off mattresses and bundles

The weekend is upon us and that means the best Labor Day mattress sales of the season are here. Of all the cheap mattress deals out there right now, the Purple Mattress Labor Day sale is among the best.

For a limited time, Purple Mattress is taking $100 to $150 off its entire range of mattresses. After discount, the cheapest Purple mattress starts at $574. Even better, if you opt for a Purple mattress sleep bundle, you can save up to an extra $200 off. Bundles include 2 Harmony Pillows ($200 off), 2 Purple Pillows ($175 off), 1 Harmony Pillow ($150 off), or 2 Plush Pillows ($150 off).

In total, Purple is taking up to $350 off depending on which mattress and sleep bundle you opt for. It's one of the best Purple Mattress deals we've seen this year.

Purple Mattress sale: deals from $574 @ Purple Mattress

Purple Mattress is taking from $100 to $150 off its entire line of mattresses. The sale includes its three models: the Purple Mattress (from $574), Purple Hybrid (from $1,274), and the Purple Hybrid Premier (from $1,849). Plus, opt for a sleep bundle during checkout to save up to $200 more. View Deal

Purple Kids Mattress sale: deals from $474 @ Purple Mattress

The Purple Kids Mattress is a twin mattress designed to be softer for children. It also comes with a machine-washable cover. It's currently $25 off as part of the Purple Mattress Labor Day sales event. View Deal

Purple Mattress made it to our short list of the best mattress manufacturers. Every mattress in the company's lineup features the its unique "Purple grid" layer, which is created from Purple's patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer foam. The grid is a dynamic, hyper-elastic gel-like material that adapts and flexes underneath your body. It's designed to provide pressure-relief and support right where you need it. It also provides extra airflow, which means you'll sleep cool every night.

Outside of Black Friday, the Purple Mattress Labor Day sales event is your best bet when it comes to savings. So get this rare offer before it expires.

Looking for more deals? Make sure to check out our guide to the holiday weekend's best Labor Day sales.