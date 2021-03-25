Nectar spring sale drops our favorite mattress to $499

One of the best mattress in a box manufacturers has an excellent spring sale that you don't want to miss.

For a limited time, Nectar is taking up to $399 off all mattresses. Even better, receive $399 of free accessories with every mattress purchase. Freebies include a mattress protector, sheet set, and premium pillows. Nectar is well known for its huge mattress deals and today's spring sale is among the best we've seen.

Nectar spring sale

Editor's Choice deal Nectar: from $499 + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar

Nectar is taking up to $399 off its entire line of Editor's Choice mattresses. After discount, prices start at just $499. Plus, purchase any mattress and you'll get a free $399 gift from Nectar. The free bundle includes a mattress protector, set Nectar sateen sheets, and premium pillows. It's one of the best spring sales we've seen. View Deal

Nectar mattresses come with a one-year trial period, along with free shipping and returns, which makes them ideal for commitment-phobic shoppers. We also like that Nectar offers a "forever" warranty, which means they stand behind their product's construction and materials.

Nectar makes two mattresses: the Nectar Memory Foam mattress (which we think is the best mattress you can buy when it comes to comfort and sheer value for money - you can read our Nectar mattress review for more) and the Nectar Lush.

The company's medium-firm mattress — which is one of the best mattresses you can buy — is designed to relieve pressure points, and evenly distribute your weight with its three layers memory foam. If you like sleeping on a cool bed, the mattress' quilted Tencel cover provides breathability and should help you stay cool so you don't wake up in a pool of perspiration in the middle-of-the night.