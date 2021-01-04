Last chance to claim this epic VPN deal – save 68% on NordVPN plus 3 months free

NordVPN is one of the best VPN providers on the market, and is a favorite with both cyber security aficionados and those simply looking to stream overseas content. If you need a VPN, Nord's a great shout – and this fleeting VPN deal can make your money go much further, too.

As always, the two-year plan is the best option in terms of price. This time around it's no different, except you can now bag a whole three months free on top of the regular 68% discount. That works out at $3.71 before the freebie, so overall it's great value if you're in the market.

This deal's been around since before Black Friday, but we've had word that it's coming to an end on Tuesday, January 5. So, if you want to secure your online activities for the New Year, there's not a lot out there that can match Nord's current combo of security and value.

BIG-NAME BARGAIN ENDS JANUARY 5 Get three months FREE with NordVPN

Until January 5, anyone signing up for a two-year plan with NordVPN can claim three months extra FREE. That's a great deal for one of the best providers on the market, and is one of the best deals available from any provider – it's just $3.71 a month. Deal ends: January 5View Deal

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market, and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses rivals that are more expensive.

The two-year plan from Nord is normally great value at $3.71, and the addition of three free months is just an added bonus.

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month – but many will prefer Nord's more comprehensive privacy and security features.

So, if you want to bag an excellent freebie on the already great-value two-year plan, we think the this NordVPN deal is excellent value.