How to buy a mattress on Memorial Day

The first major holiday of 2021 is just a few weeks out. Often referred to as the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day is an excellent time to score deals on 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, and outdoor furniture. The holiday is also known for its mattress discounts.

In fact, Memorial Day mattress sales tend to offer the lowest price of the year on everything from the best mattress to organic bed sheets. While there are a few early deals you can get now, below we're outlining the best tips to ensure you're getting the best price possible this upcoming holiday.

Best mattress deals right now

Shop today's top bedding sales

Mattress-buying tips for Memorial Day

Look for dollar-off discounts instead of percentages: One way to ensure you're getting the best deal possible is by focusing on dollar-off discounts rather than percentages. Retailers will try to grab your attention with flashy slogans like "50% off," but the real discount comes down to how much money you save. Look at the original and discounted price of the mattress to find out just how much of a price break you're getting. Also, keep in mind that mattress prices vary based on the size of the mattress and whether you're opting for memory foam or hybrid.

Always look for coupons: Practically every mattress retailer will offer coupons on Memorial Day. So before you make any purchase, it pays to search through the retailer's website to see if you can find any coupons. Alternatively, you can start a live chat with customer support and ask if there are any active coupons you can use to help lower the price of the mattress you want to buy. Helix, for instance, has numerous coupons that take from $100 to $200 off your purchase.

Don't be persuaded by early deals: As of right now, there are roughly 10 official Memorial Day discounts you can shop. It's not uncommon to see this many deals this early in the month. However, from a shopper's point of view, you don't want to buy something now and see it drop in price in just two weeks time. To ensure that doesn't happen, look for the expiration date of today's deals. For instance, Tempur-Pedic's $500 off discount is valid through June 7. So you know that the chances of them offering a new Memorial Day sale on May 31 are very slim. By comparison, Leesa's $500 off discount ends very soon. That means we're likely to see an even more aggressive discount from Leesa in the coming days.

(Image credit: Brentwood Home)

Find the best warranty possible: Although in-person shopping has returned to many states, buying online is still faster and easier than shopping in person. The downside to online mattress shopping is that you don't get to touch or try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, many mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for instance, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty. To be fair, not all retailers are as generous, but it's worth finding out the warranty and return policy for the mattress you're interested in.

Look for freebies with your purchase: Dollar-off discounts are great, but nothing beats saving money and getting a freebie with your purchase. DreamCloud traditionally offers a comprehensive set of freebies with its mattress purchases. It includes a free mattress protector, sheet sets, and premium pillows. In total, you get a $399 in accessories at no extra cost.