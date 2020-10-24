Amazon's latest iPad deals slash the price of every 2020 iPad

We're expecting to see a multitude of Black Friday iPad deals in the coming weeks. However, if you need a tablet asap, now's a pretty amazing time to make a purchase.

Currently, Amazon has every current-gen iPad on sale with prices starting as low as $299. Generally speaking, you can find iPad deals any day of the week. However, this weekend is unique in that every iPad tablet is on sale — even the just-released iPad Air 2020. In the case of the new iPad Air, we don't foresee any Black Friday deals topping this current sale, so you might as well jump on it now that it's in stock.

A quick tip: Amazon tends to change/hide its sale prices. So if a link below appears expired, check the same iPad in a different color to see if the discount has "moved" to a different model. (And make sure to follow our Apple Black Friday deals guide for discounts on other Apple kit).

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

Fresh off the Apple presses, the new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, head-turning A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. It's as close to a laptop replacement as you'll ever get. This is the biggest price drop we've ever seen on a just-released iPad. View Deal

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

This entry-level iPad is the perfect iPad for everyone. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. This is the cheapest it's been since its launch. View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro offers an 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, and mouse/trackpad support. It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs substantially less if you don't need the larger screen.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the Cadillac of all iPads with its edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. This monster of a tablet also packs an A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, and a 7MP front camera. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this base model. View Deal