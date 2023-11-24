Apple Black Friday deals 2023 — 25 best sales to shop right now

Now it's finally Black Friday, it's time to hunt for deals on Apple gear. And wouldn't you know it, there are some attractive offers to be had on iPhones, AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and more.

If you need a few examples, you can get up to $830 off the iPhone 15 with trade-in at Best Buy for a limited time. Meanwhile the Apple Watch SE has crashed to $179 at Amazon (its lowest price ever) and you can buy AirPods starting from $79.

Keep scrolling for my top picks of the best Apple deals, or check out our Black Friday LIVE coverage for the best deals as soon they appear.

iPhones

iPhone SE 2022: was $379 now $99 @ Straight Talk

If you want a cheap iPhone, then the iPhone SE 2022 is the phone to get. And right now it's a ridiculously low $99 if you sign up for a Straight Talk Silver Unlimited plan or higher ($45 a month). With a solid camera, 5G and the A16 Bionic processor, it's one of the best value phones out there right now.

iPhone 15: $830 off w/trade-in & activation @ Best Buy

Save up to $830 on the cost of a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus over at Best Buy, so long as you trade in an eligible device and a qualified activation. Trading in the right phone would mean the iPhone 15 is essentially free, while the Plus would be just $31. Alternatively, you can save up to $1,000 on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with the same conditions.

1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max: was $1,599 now $0.01 @ Amazon

Grab yourself the best iPhone for a penny over at Amazon, and all you have to do is sign up for Boost Infinite’s unlimited plan for 36 months. That’s $65 a month, and means you get to skip all the upfront costs associated with this Black Friday deal.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

FREE! You can get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for free at T-Mobile, so long as you trade in what T-Mobile calls "an eligible device" and sign up for either the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan. (The former costs $100/month for one line while the latter is $90.) T-Mobile's credits are spread out over 24 months.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max with trade-in. AT&T requires that your trade-in be in good condition to receive the higher credit, and you receive your money back in the form of bill credits spread out over 36 months. As part of this deal, you'll also need to sign up to one of AT&T's qualifying 5G unlimited data plans.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

You can snag the iPhone 15 Pro Max for up to $1,000 off at Verizon. The carrier requires a trade-in but it accepts devices in any condition. You'll also need to add a new line of data to qualify. To get the full trade-in value, you'll also need to sign up for Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan; the Unlimited Plus plan is eligible for a reduced discount. Credits appear on your bill over 36 months.

AirPods Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 continue to rank are among the best wireless earbuds in the world. Although these are the 2022 version, there really is no difference other than the USB-C charging case and full compatibility with Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They're fitted with Apple's H2 chip, provide 2x more noise cancelation than the original model, and support all the new adaptive audio features that arrived with iOS 17. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729 @ Amazon

Check the on-screen coupon. Say hello to a stunning upgrade from the original Apple Watch Ultra and the model we deem the ultimate Apple Watch in our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review. This impressive smartwatch features a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 4-core neural engines, a 30% faster GPU and a significantly brighter (3,000 nits) display.

iPad Black Friday Deals

10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, this is an awesome discount on the latest iteration of the base iPad. The 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support.

8.3" iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all-new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

10.9" iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Best Buy

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

MacBook Black Friday deals

MacBook Air 13.3" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest laptop, but it's still amazing value.

MacBook Air 13.6" (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $929 @ B&H Photo

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life. Note: My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members get this MacBook for $899 at Best Buy.

M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon

The M3 MacBook Pro replaces the 13-inch model for prosumer enthusiasts, and with $150 off, this offers fantastic value for money. Not only are you getting great performance and battery life from the new M3 chip, but you get all the goodness of that 14-inch Pro frame — including that 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display and an expanded port selection.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Going for the middle of the range bags you a $200 price cut, the additional Thunderbolt 4 port, M3 Pro power (to really turbocharge that graphics performance),18GB of RAM, and the choice of that gorgeous Space Black finish.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (16-inch): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

Want a little extra screen real estate? The 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro gives you just that. Alongside that, the core count of that M3 Pro goes up to a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, and you can appreciate that Liquid Retina XDR display all the more with a bigger canvas.