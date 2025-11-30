<a id="elk-ffc3ee9f-04de-44b3-a63a-6a7c97adb733"></a><h2 id="this-apple-watch-ultra-3-cyber-monday-deal-just-beat-black-friday-2">This Apple Watch Ultra 3 Cyber Monday deal just beat Black Friday</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="30c3aad9-b265-4a04-ad87-5791efd5eb7a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3268px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.24%;"><img id="GEGxr2uXWzSn8YrkcdqdAm" name="IMG_6924" alt="Apple Watch Ultra 3" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/GEGxr2uXWzSn8YrkcdqdAm.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3268" height="1838" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="2ca70258-c397-40bd-9785-e6df5c6a5052">The first Apple Watch Cyber Monday deal I need to spotlight is a rare case where Amazon is offering you a better price than it did on Black Friday. Right now the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is down to $699, which I almost thought was a typo when I first saw the updated pricing on the product listing. During Black Friday, the best Apple Watch Ultra 3 deal was just $20 off, but for Cyber Monday you'll save a massive $100 on Apple's most premium smartwatch.</p><p>Just in case this actually is a mistake, I'd get this deal before it's gone. The Apple Watch Ultra rarely goes on sale, let along the brand new model (it launched in September) so don't miss your chance!</p><ul id="e104b30e-5ad7-4f46-8f79-8ceee23ef2fc"><li><strong>Apple Watch Ultra 3:&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Multisport-Smartwatch-Satellite-Communications%2Fdp%2FB0FQFHVZYL%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fadgrpid%3D183288059421%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.n5VwnWJonqHv0ufFbIsKZYnB3CJdroFwbxyvGUDxZlZCKluapjL4f4Qc3FIFsvQLpq-k8udEsOVHeilb7DZLYrYvhXV27js3-M5zHKkrea9KfPsaoIW5Dg-HCJc7ns59G6z_pd5GwxtLQTmWQHgM07T7Z93reprgu0UNLSD0uF-SfUIzYEzgiWjGrwFQBmVXcwyKIqbxtmicaSSqEoOHWgsLQSB9sGDC8vv-jKZRxPM.YrqEsnYasiS94cZ4rfBCoz2aBRxqP1qQeZq3SQgx-ok%26dib_tag%3Dse%26hvadid%3D779636603995%26hvdev%3Dc%26hvexpln%3D0%26hvlocphy%3D9194623%26hvnetw%3Dg%26hvocijid%3D4192233382715967277--%26hvqmt%3Db%26hvrand%3D4192233382715967277%26hvtargid%3Dkwd-2104797712074%26hydadcr%3D22389_13654734_2284567%26keywords%3Dapple%252Bwatch%252Bultra%252B3%26mcid%3D535c95316a293e5692dc6306383a466d%26qid%3D1763905762%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-6294200163455298719-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $799 now $699 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>