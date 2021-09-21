Best Black Friday iPad deals — sales to expect in 2021

The iPad is one of the most popular tablets around. Now that the 2021 iPad and iPad mini have been unveiled, demand for Apple's tablets will only increase. Fortunately, we expect to see plenty of Black Friday iPad deals this holiday season with discounts that will take from $30 to $350 off Apple's entire iPad family.

While the holiday season may feel like it's months away, the truth is that Black Friday deals will be here sooner than you think. So we're taking a closer look at last year's Black Friday iPad deals along with some of 2021's best iPad deals to decipher what kind of discounts we'll see come November.

Black Friday iPad deals — our predictions

iPad 2021: The iPad 9 is the latest tablet to join Apple's iPad family. It sports a new A13 Bionic CPU that promises to deliver 20% faster performance than its predecessor. It also includes an upgraded 12MP front camera with support for the iPad Pro's Center Stage technology. The new iPad also features double the storage capacity of its predecessor starting at 64GB and 256GB. The iPad 9 has already seen multiple price cuts. Both Walmart and Amazon have had it on sale for $299, which is $30 off. However, last year retailers like Amazon and Best Buy offered the then just-released iPad for a low of $249. That means the iPad 9 could drop as low as $249 come Black Friday 2021.

iPad mini 2021: Although Apple increased the price of the iPad mini by a staggering $100, the iPad mini 6 received a multitude of upgrades starting with a redesign that includes an edge-to-edge screen. It also sports a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution. (The older iPad mini has a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display). The new tablet also gets a current-gen A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor powering the new iPhone 13. According to Apple, the new CPU should provide a 40% jump in performance when compared to the previous iPad mini. Price-wise, the iPad mini has already seen price cuts that take $39 off. We predict there will be a lightning sale that knocks a full $100 off the base model.

iPad Air: The iPad Air hit an all-time price low of $499 in 2021. It's a price we've seen multiple times this year — even outside major holidays. That means any Black Friday iPad deals for this tablet will have to match or beat this $499 price point. Unfortunately, we don't foresee this tablet getting significantly cheaper than $499 during the holidays, which means the iPad Air won't be the main attraction this holiday season.

iPad Pros: Apple's professional tablets will see massive price cuts this holiday season. The base 11-inch iPad Pro is regularly $50 off, whereas the base 12.9-inch iPad Pro can usually be found for $999 ($100 off). Expect Black Friday iPad deals to take from $100 to $350 off various configurations of these tablets. The base models should see at least $100 off, where the higher $350 discounts will go toward the higher capacity models.

Last year's best Black Friday iPad deals

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad crashed to $249 last holiday season. Now that a new model has been released, we can expect the 2021 model to drop to $249 this holiday. However, the tablets will sell out fast (as they did last year). So buy it the second you see a compelling price.

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The iPad Air was Apple's hottest tablet last year. It dropped to a low of $559 last Black Friday. However, in 2021 this tablet has hit a new all-time low of $499. We don't see it getting significantly cheaper this November, but even at $499 it's still a solid deal.

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $729 @ Amazon

The now expired 2020 iPad Pro dropped to $729 last Black Friday. That means we can expect the new 2021 model to hit at least $729 this season. However, we predict it'll drop to a low of $699. (The 2021 model regularly sells for $749 and hit $699 once in August as part of Amazon's back to school sales).

iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $334 @ Amazon

The previous-gen iPad mini hit a low of $334 last holiday season. In 2021, its price dropped to $299 ($100 off). Now that the iPad mini 6 is here, we predict Apple's new tablet will get a $100 discount this holiday season. Remember, the 2021 iPad mini received a $100 price increase from Apple, so expect retailers to cut $100 off Apple's new mini tablet.

Black Friday iPad deals — which iPad should I buy?

Apple's iPad family is now bigger than ever. Currently, these are the models that Apple offers:

NEW 10.2" iPad (64GB/256GB): $329/$429

$329/$429 NEW 8.2" iPad Mini (64GB/256GB): $499/$649

$499/$649 10.9" iPad Air 2020 (64GB/256GB): $599/$749

$599/$749 11" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB): $799/$899/$1,099/$1,499/$1,899

$799/$899/$1,099/$1,499/$1,899 12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB): $1,099/$1,199/$1,399/$1,799/$2,199

The 10.2-inch iPad is the most popular iPad for a reason. It's Apple's mainstream model that's both affordable and offers good bang for your buck. The tablet uses Apple's A13 Bionic processor, giving faster performance that makes the tablet more capable for iPadOS' multitasking tricks. It's also going to make your next round in Apple Arcade a bit smoother.

Our iPad Air (2020) review explains why that tablet is the best iPad for most people. It's a lot like the iPad Pro, but its starting price is $200 less. Those perks start with thin bezels and the flat-edge design, but it's also got the support for the top Apple accessories — the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil that's much easier to charge and the Magic Keyboard which is an actual delight to use. Although it's now the oldest iPad in Apple's lineup, it's still an excellent tablet for most users.

Apple's iPad mini is the smallest tablet in Apple's lineup (as its name implies). It's not light on power though, as the new 2021 model sports an A15 Bionic chip, which on paper makes it as fast as the new iPhone 13. Beloved by many, its portable size makes it ideal for reading, as well as writing emails and browsing social media. And don't worry, its screen is still great enough to watch some of the best Netflix shows.

Power users, though, will want the iPad Pro. It's available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. The new tablets are powered by Apple's M1 CPU, which means you'll get record-breaking speeds out of them.