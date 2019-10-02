Act Fast: Take $250 Off Our Top TV Value of 2019

The Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K TV is one of the best TVs of 2019. It features local dimming, great HDR performance, and Vizio's QLED technology at an unbeatable price. If you can't wait for 2019's Black Friday TV sales to begin, you can score this TV right now at an all-time price low.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Vizio 55-inch M-Series 4K HDTV on sale for $498. That's $251 off its normal price and an incredible bargain for anyone in search of excellent TV deals.

Vizio 55-inch M-Series 4K TV: was $749 now $498 @ Walmart

The Editor's Choice Vizio M558-G1 is the best TV value of 2019. It offers great HDR performance and Vizio's QLED technology for just under $500, which is a new price low for this TV. View Deal

The Vizio M-Series has everything you'd want in a modern TV. It combines quantum dot tech to boost brightness/color and it also features full array local dimming for deeper black and brighter brights. All this in a set that normally costs $749, but is now on sale for $498.

The TV supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision content, both of which look great on the TV. In our tests, fast action scenes in Spider-Man: Homecoming looked great, even when Spider-Man was swinging through the city. The TV supports 4K gaming at 60Hz (as well as 24Hz and 50Hz), and 10-bit color. HDR support is available for both games (HDR10 only) and app content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision).

We expect this TV be a part of this year's Black Friday Walmart deals, but if you can't wait until then — today's price is hard to beat.