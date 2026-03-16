Nvidia GTC 2026 LIVE — Jensen Huang set to reveal next-gen GPUs, AI breakthroughs and robotics

<a id="elk-ad0faee3-d4a4-47f1-8988-f4c3df9d30e3"></a><h2 id="welcome-back-2">Welcome back!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="b7b1bbee-2868-4dd4-bdc7-ff7ff8662aef"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="sifjn2oLn9AuoZ7HVZmuiG" name="Nvidia" alt="Nvidia" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/sifjn2oLn9AuoZ7HVZmuiG.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="3af48357-c9c8-4614-a2d5-eb36d7d0834b">It's been a while since the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/live/nvidia-gtc-october-2025-live">last GTC event back in October of last year</a> (and the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/live/nvidia-ces-2026-keynote-live">CES 2026 keynote</a> in January). But Nvidia is back and this looks set to be a big one &mdash; with CEO Jensen Huang looking set to lay out the next few years of hardware and AI breakthroughs.</p><p>But one thing we're particularly excited about is a glimpse at <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/gpus/nvidia-says-pc-gaming-will-look-like-a-film-how-gpus-will-get-to-1-million-times-better-path-tracing-and-why-its-closer-than-you-think">"the future of real-time rendering"</a> for PC gaming. These events are usually super focused on the AI factories of the future, and given the lofty promises made by Team Green back at GDC 2026, we may be seeing a preview of a generation of neural rendering that exceeds even what DLSS is capable of.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>