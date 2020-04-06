Best cheap TV deals in April 2020

Cheap TV deals were once restricted to major holidays. However, nowadays you can find cheap TV deals on just about any day of the week. In fact, some of the best TV deals available now are better than prices we saw during the holidays.

To help you find the best TV deals, we're rounding up the best discounts from all of your favorite retailers including Dell, Best Buy, Amazon, and more. From budget 4K TVs to the best TVs of 2020, we're searching high and low for the best cheap TV deals online.

Currently, Dell is taking up to $1,000 off select 4K TVs during its latest sale. The sale includes big-screen 75-inch models as well as smaller 43-inch 4K TVs. Many of the TVs also come with free Dell eGift cards. Not to be outdone, Best Buy has various big-screen TVs on sale from $199.

With so many TVs out there to choose from — and so many fake TV deals to avoid — buying a new TV can be overwhelming. So whether you're looking for the best TV deals on 65-inch models or smaller 32-inch models, we've got your back. Here's the ultimate guide to the best cheap TV deals right now.

TV buying guide 2020

Don't buy a TV with less than 4K resolution. 4K is the standard these days, so unless you see a very cheap 1080p set, stick with 4K.

Likewise, don't buy a TV without "smart" capabilities. This makes it easy to stream content from apps like Roku, Hulu, and Prime Video. If you don't like the idea of owning a smart TV, you can always leave it disconnected from your network (which essentially strips all of its smart features).

Look for HDR compatible sets. They offer more realistic colors and better contrast. There are 5 HDR formats, but the main ones you want are HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

Avoid paying for extended warranties. You should get at least a 1-year warranty and your credit card company usually provides additional protection.

Stay away from refurbished TVs (unless the savings are massive). The problem with refurbished TVs is that if your TV has more dents and scratches than you anticipated, return shipping is usually on you, and shipping a large TV can get expensive very quickly.

Check out our full list of TV buying tips.

Don't have the space for a mammoth-sized TV? Perfect for a dorm room, studio, or spare bedroom — these affordable sub-49-inch sets should fit in the smallest of rooms.

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $289 @ Best Buy

This 50-inch Insignia TV uses Amazon's Fire TV OS as its platform. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more.View Deal

LG 43" 1080p Smart TV: was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

The LG 43-inch 1080p Smart TV (43LM5700DUA) screen delivers more accurate images in stunning resolution and vivid color — bringing imagery to life. At $219, it's as cheap a TV as you'll find. View Deal

55-inch is the new 42-inch, so it's no surprise that the majority of TV deals we see are for TVs in this size range. Whereas a 55-inch 4K set used to cost over $1,000 a few years ago, these days you can get a solid 55-inch 4K set for less than $600.

Samsung 55" 4K Smart TV: was $379 now $349 @ Best Buy

This Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV (UN55NU6900) features a stunning 2160p resolution, a 60Hz motion rate and smart functionality. It's one of the best cheap TV deals you'll find for a Samsung 4K TV. View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off @ Dell

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Dell is slashing up to $2,000 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $897. It's one of the best cheap TV deals out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $319 now $279 @ Best Buy

You can snag a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku Smart TV for $40 off its regular price at Best Buy. Plus, Roku's impressive platform gives you easy access to your favorite streaming apps. View Deal

Sharp 55" 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $349 @ Best Buy

This Sharp TV features Roku's easy to navigate interface, which makes it compatible with hundreds of apps like Netflix and Hulu. Best Buy is taking $30 off its regular retail price. View Deal

Vizio 55" M-Series Quantum 4K TV: was $498 now $378 @ Walmart

The Vizio M-Series (M556-G4) TV is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal and one of the best cheap TV deals at this super-low price.View Deal

LG 55" OLED B9 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Dell

The B9 series is LG's entry-level OLED TV. But don't let the entry-level part fool you. This 2019 OLED TV delivers deep blacks, sharp contrast, and all the vivid colors associated with OLED TVs. View Deal

LG E8 55" 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,429 @ Dell

The LG E8 series is a few years old now (it's a 2018 model), but it's still one of the best TVs on the market. It offers 4K upscaling, LG's ThinQ AI, and support for various HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG. It's over $1,000 off at Dell right now.View Deal

If you have the room (and budget) for a giant TV, there are dozens of options to choose from. Here are our favorite deals of the moment.

RCA 65" 4K LED TV: was $899 now $369 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a big screen TV for family movie night, the RCA 65-inch (RTU6549) is a solid choice. It features 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Get it now for $530 below retail.View Deal

Vizio 65" 4K TV w/ $200 GC: was $999 now $649 @ Dell

Plan on doing a full upgrade to your living room? This cheap TV deal comes with a $200 Dell eGift card, which you can use to purchase other A/V gear. The TV also uses Vizio's quantum dot tech to ensure the best picture quality possible. View Deal

Samsung Curved 65" 4K UHD TV: was $749 now $619 @ Best Buy

This Samsung TV packs a powerful 4K UHD processor and PurColor for an immersive viewing experience. For a limited time, it's $130 off at Best Buy. View Deal

TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $999 now $448 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking over 50% off the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV (65S421). Roku's impressive streaming platform gives you access to your favorite TV shows and movies. View Deal

TCL 65" 6-Series 4K Smart TV: was $899 now $749 @ Best Buy

Besides its stunning 4K resolution, the TCL 6 series 4K TV offers loads of smart features, HDR support, and Dolby Atmos support. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $150 under retail. View Deal

Sony 65" Z9F Smart 4K TV: was $3,499 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The Sony 65-inch Z9F Master Series TV uses Sony's X1 Ultimate process to deliver video quality that's as close to OLED quality as possible. It offers great upscaling to make HD sources look like 4K. It's now $1,700 off.View Deal

RCA 70" 4K LED TV: was $799 now $429 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a big screen TV for family movie night, the RCA 70-inch (RTU7074) is a solid choice. It features 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Get it now for $370 below retail.View Deal

Sony 75" 4K Smart TV: was $1,529 now $1,329 @ Best Buy

This Android TV sports a ton of features including Alexa support, HDR support (HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and Dolby Vision), X-Motion Clarity for smooth action scenes, and built-in Chromecast.View Deal

Vizio 70" M-Series 4K TV: was $899 now $799 @ Best Buy

This quamtum dot 4K TV is part of Vizio's top performers. The full array local dimming technology also ensure you'll enjoy deep, inky blacks. The TV is $100 off right now. View Deal

Want to see even more cheap TV deals? Here are the most exciting TV sales from the our favorite retailers.

Vizio V-Series 50-inch (Image credit: Vizio)

1. Vizio V-Series 50-inch (V505-G9)

Great savings for a decent 4K smart TV

Screen Size: 50 inches | HDMI Ports: 3 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Dimensions (without stand): 44.1 x 25.6 x 2.4 inches

Decent picture quality

Better-than-average HDR support

Built-in Google Chromecast

Basic port selection

Middling HDR performance

Quiet audio

The Vizio 50-inch V-Series (V505-G9) manages to be a pretty great smart TV for its low price, delivering good color and decent HDR support, with capable built-in audio. It's also a full-featured smart TV, with Vizio's SmartCast software, which includes apps, free content, built-in Chromecast and compatibility with Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers.

The LCD panel offers a full-array LED backlight and support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats, along with solid picture quality. Color reproduction was a little disappointing at 96.7 percent, but color accuracy was among the best in this price range, with a DeltaE rating of 2.2. (0 is perfect on this test.)

We just wish the V505-G9 had the voice search we've seen on other smart TVs.

Read our full Vizio V-Series 50-inch (V505-G9) review .



Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition (Image credit: Insignia)

2. Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition

The best Amazon-powered smart TV

Screen Size: 43 inches | HDMI Ports: 3 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR Support: HDR10 | Dimensions (without stand): 38.2 x 22.5 x 3.2 inches

Affordable 4K smart TV

HDR support

Alexa voice assistant built in

No far-field mics for Alexa

Annoying ads

Just when we were about to write off all Amazon-powered TVs, the Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition came along and forced us to rethink things. With strong picture quality and sound, and built-in Alexa voice support , it's the best Fire Edition TV we've seen, and the first Amazon TV to get our recommendation.

When we tested it in the lab, the Insignia Fire Edition TV easily surpassed other Amazon-infused smart TVs, in both performance and features. With a color accuracy rating of 3.9, it's far from perfect, but it's the most accurate Amazon TV we've seen. The set's color gamut of 99.4 percent easily topped other Fire Edition models we've seen, making it not only the best Amazon TV, but also a strong performer compared to other sets in the sub-$500 price range.

Combine all of this with a fairly sleek-looking design, built-in voice assistant and decent audio, and the Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition is the only Amazon-powered smart TV we recommend.

Read our full Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition review .



Vizio 55-inch D-Series (Image credit: Vizio)

3. Vizio 55-inch D-Series (D55x-G1)

A smart 4K TV that puts price first

Screen Size: 55 inches | HDMI Ports: 3 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG | Dimensions (without stand): 48.9 x 28.4 x 3.4 inches

Super affordable price

SmartCast includes built-in Chromecast and free content

HDR support, including Dolby Vision

Less impressive HDR performance

Mild speaker buzz at high volumes

The Vizio D-Series is among the most affordable you'll find for 4K resolution and smart TV functions, but Vizio manages to offer a lot of capability with its SmartCast platform. You'll have a wealth of free content options right out of the box, and a built-in Google Chromecast makes sharing apps and content from your phone dead simple. With support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision , you'll get the same performance for pretty much any HDR content you have.

We were disappointed to see that while the display offered vibrant brights and decent black levels, the midtones and shadowed details that make HDR so impressive are not as well represented, but it's not out of line with other inexpensive TVs. We also noticed a bit of a buzz when the speakers were dialed up past 50 percent, caused by reverberation in the TV's plastic housing.

The set offers middling brightness (227 nits) and a slightly more limited color gamut (98.5 percent) than we'd like, but color accuracy was decent (DeltaE rating of 3.4) and overall performance was perfectly enjoyable without any of its flaws being distractions during normal viewing.

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung 65-inch NU6900 4K Smart TV

A 65-inch smart TV bargain

Screen Size: 65 inches | HDMI Ports: 2 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ | Dimensions (without stand): 57.4 x 33 x 2.4 inches

Attractive design

Great contrast and decent black levels

Decent smart TV experience

Only two HDMI ports

Limited color gamut leaves picture looking dull

No voice interaction

The Samsung 65-inch LED NU6900 has most of the features you would get from the best smart TVs, at an attractive price that's under $500. That's a steal for a 65-inch 4K set, and while the LCD TV may not offer Samsung's quantum-dot QLED display, everything on offer is poised to match whatever entry-level TV you might find on the market. You can even pair the Samsung smart TV with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

For that affordable price you can get 4K resolution, HDR support and Samsung's excellent smart TV platform, at one of the best size-to-price ratios around. We're not so hot on the limited port selection or the lack of some more premium smart features, but the NU6900 is still a great option for anyone who wants to get a solid 4K smart TV without spending a lot. The attractive design, strong contrast and a decent smart TV experience make it a great set for the price.

Toshiba 55-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition (Image credit: Toshiba)

5. Toshiba 55-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition

The most affordable TV with Amazon Alexa inside

Screen size: 55 inches | HDMI ports: 3 | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | HDR Support: HDR10 | Dimensions (without stand): 28.7 x 49.1 x 3.7 inches

Amazon's Fire TV OS is easy to navigate

Built-in Alexa

HDR support

Aggressive advertising

Confusing app store

Mediocre picture and sound

The Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition (55LF621U19) is Amazon's second crack at selling its own smart TVs, which have one big selling point: Amazon’s Prime Video and Alexa voice controls are baked right in. In addition to Prime Video’s extensive catalogue of movies and shows, you’ve got one of the best voice assistants on the market as close as your remote. And it’s not some half-measure – the Alexa on your TV can do everything Alexa can do on the Amazon Echo, with skills for smart home control, looking up weather and restaurants and much more. All of this is built into the 55-inch Toshiba 4K TV, which sells for an affordable sub-$500 price.

The switch from last year’s Westinghouse models to Toshiba bring all sorts of improvements, like improved display quality, HDR support and a more refined user experience, but it’s held back by mediocre picture quality and middling audio. Edge-lit backlighting and limited HDR support just drive home the most frustrating thing about most of Amazon’s TV’s – no matter how good Amazon’s Fire TV is as a smart TV platform, the TV also has to stand on its own merits.

In our tests, the Toshiba Fire TV had problems with unwanted haloing, due to the backlighting, but did well with detail and clarity. Color accuracy wasn’t fantastic, with a Delta-E rating of 5.05 (closer to 0 is better), and there were frequent issues with banding when smooth color gradients should be seen. Brightness isn’t bad for a budget-friendly TV, measuring 358 nits, but it’s not fantastic.

Read our full Toshiba 55-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition review .



(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Vizio 24-inch D-Series (D24f-F1)

Full-featured TV for 1080p gaming

Screen size: 24 inches | Resolution: 1080p | HDMI Ports: 2 | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | Dimensions: 22.15 x 13.21 x 2.36 inches | Smart TV: Yes

Great for compact spaces

Short lag times (24 milliseconds)

Only 2 HDMI ports

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

The Vizio 24-inch D-Series (D24f-F1) is small enough to perch on a desk or a coffee table, making it a great choice for a kitchen counter, a cramped apartment or a small dorm room. The TV offers full HD resolution, with pretty great performance given the price. And even though the TV is small, Vizio doesn't scrimp on the smarts, giving the D-Series the same full-featured version of its SmartCast platform that you'd see on it's larger, more premium sets.

It's also a good set for gaming, with respectably short lag times (24 milliseconds), and a pair of HDMI ports that let you connect a game console alongside a cable or satellite box.

Read our full Vizio 24-inch D-Series (D24f-F1) review.

(Image credit: Roku)

7. TCL 3 Series 32-inch 32S327

A small and cheap Roku TV

Screen size: 32 inches | Resolution: 1080p | HDMI Ports: 3 | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | Dimensions: 28.8 x 17.1 x 3.0 inches | Smart TV: Yes

Good for gaming

Alexa and Google voice control

Mediocre performance

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

The TCL 3 Series 32-inch 32S327 Roku TV is a small set that's soft on your wallet. For $170, and often less, it offers both full Roku access and a smart home device that cooperates with your Alexa or Google Assistant ecosystems. While the set doesn’t have a microphone for fielding queries, you could say “Hey Alexa, show me rom-coms” near an Echo speaker and receive a selection of movies across Roku channels.

Though the 325327's performance is far from premium, the 1920 x 1080p resolution satisfies for the screen's size. And it's even better than the Vizio D-series for gaming, with a lag time of 12.3 milliseconds.

Read our full TCL 3 Series 32-inch Roku TV (32S327) review.