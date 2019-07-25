July is coming to an end and oh what a month it's been for Apple deals. Between Prime Day, mid-year clearance, and back-to-school sales, we've seen some of the best Apple deals of the year.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Case on sale for $179. That's $20 off and the best discounted price we could find for this wireless earbuds bundle.

Other great Apple deals right now include:

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad is the best tablet you can buy. Unfortunately for your wallet, it's also one of the priciest. The good news is, you can always find it on sale.

Some of the savings are modest, but they shouldn't be overlooked completely. You can currently save $175 on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro (64GB) at Walmart. Meanwhile while the 11-inch model (256GB) is available for $883, a $66 discount.

Below are the best iPad deals right now, including a sale on the new iPad Air.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5" (64GB): was $649 now $474 @ Walmart

With its ridiculously fast A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit M10 co-processor, the iPad Pro puts most laptops to shame. At $175 off, it's an even greater value.

Best AirPods Deals

As noted above, the latest version of Apple AirPods are now discounted to $179 at Amazon.

AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

Best Apple Watch Deals

The industry's best smartwatch is now on sale. Amazon is taking up to $80 off the Apple Watch Series 3 while you can save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 4 with cellular connectivity. Walmart has a similar $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): was $309 now $229 @ Amazon The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS smartwatch is most affordable Apple Watch you can buy. For a limited time, it's even more affordable with an $80 discount from Amazon.View Deal

Apple iPhone Trade-In deal

Apple is trying to make it easier to upgrade to a new phone. For a limited time, the Apple Store is offering up to $500 for your old iPhone when you purchase a new iPhone XR or iPhone XS. You can make the transaction online or simply bring your old iPhone to an Apple Store to receive your credit instantaneously. (We recently tried this at New York's World Trade Center Apple Store and got a $200 credit for our old iPhone 6s).

Apple isn't revealing when this special will end, so if you have an older iPhone, you'll want to take advantage of this asap. Alternatively, Best Buy is offering up to a $400 Best Buy gift card when you purchase a new iPhone and trade-in select iPhones. However, a quick glance at Best Buy's trade-in estimates reveals that the Apple Store might be offering the better value.