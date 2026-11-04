Black Friday deals have officially started at Home Depot! That's right, even though we're still a few weeks out from the day itself, you can already get 50% off or more on decor, furniture, appliances and everything in between.

The holidays will soon be upon us, so now's the time to refresh your home with anything you need. I've picked out the best Home Depot deals you can shop right now and listed them below. Plus, see our Home Depot promo codes page for more ways to save.

Editor's Choice

Appliances

Shark Air Purifier Max: was $329 now $199 at The Home Depot Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality. Read more Read less ▼

Indoor decor

Outdoor decor