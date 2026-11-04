Home Depot's Black Friday sale is live: 15 biggest deals on indoor/outdoor decor, Ring, Shark, Ninja and more
Black Friday Home Depot deals start now
Black Friday deals have officially started at Home Depot! That's right, even though we're still a few weeks out from the day itself, you can already get 50% off or more on decor, furniture, appliances and everything in between.
The holidays will soon be upon us, so now's the time to refresh your home with anything you need. I've picked out the best Home Depot deals you can shop right now and listed them below. Plus, see our Home Depot promo codes page for more ways to save.
Quick Links (Home Depot)
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Energizer MAX AA Batteries (36 pack): was $21 now $15
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K + Indoor Cam Plus 2K bundle: was $139 now $59
- Shark Navigator ADV Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: was $269 now $199
- Smart home: up to 40% off
- Outdoor grills: deals from $99
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- T-Mobile: $1,200 off iPhone Duo
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- Adidas: deals from $6 @ Amazon
- Skechers: deals from $16 @ Amazon
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Ninja: appliances from $69 @ Amazon
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
Editor's Choice
This screw driver bit set is on sale for just $12. These bits are protected against wear and are designed to prevent breaks. And since you get 35 of them in the set, you'll probably never need to buy another one.
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Whether you need them for string lights, toys, or the new gadget you bought as a gift, batteries are a must for the holiday season. This pack of 36 Max AA batteries is on sale for $15 after this discount.
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This Ring bundle is an excellent way to start your smart home setup. You get a Ring Battery Doorbell with head-to-toe HD video and two-way talk, as well as a Ring Indoor Cam with color night vision.
Price check: $59 @ Amazon
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If Alexa isn't for you, grab yourself a Google Home Speaker. As well as being a good-sounding smart speaker, this one looks stylish and works with both Gemini and Google TV.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
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Appliances
Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.
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If you’re looking for a powerful, sturdy cleaner that is also lightweight, this is a great option. This Shark is an upgrade from its Lift-Away predecessor, and is much lighter to carry and use. It also comes with advanced swivel steering.
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This stylish Ninja coffee maker is now on sale for $30 off. Whether you prefer pods or grounds, this device makes tasty brews in 7 sizes (6-oz. to 24-oz) and has a built-in fold-away milk frother!
Price check: $89 @ Amazon
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Indoor decor
Add a little luxury with this herringbone throw blanket. It's soft to the touch and has fringes around the edge for extra style points! There are four color options to choose from.
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This affordable rug is perfect to make your home feel more luxurious, without breaking the bank. The 0.55-inch thickness makes it feel plush and the gray color gives a subtle elegance.
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Mirrors make your room feel larger, and this hexagon-shaped one also gives off a modern, stylish look. This mirror easily wipes clean and has a black frame.
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This decorative vase has an understated but undeniably classic look. It's perfect for giving your favorite plants pride of place — or just pop in an artificial plant if you don't have a green thumb.
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This end table is a Home Depot best seller. Not only does it have a unique, eye-catching design, it has three tiers of storage for items you want to keep handy.
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Outdoor decor
Now that summer is over, darker evenings abound. This patio umbrella is perfect to extend your enjoyment of your outdoor space through the year, since it'll light up and keep a cozy vibe for as long as you need it.
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Keep your outdoor space toasty with this fire pit table! It's super stylish with a rattan embossed pattern, and runs on propane gas. When you're not using the fire, you can pop the lid on and use it as a table to store snacks and drinks.
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It's easy to see why this patio set is a Home Depot best seller — it's on sale with 30% off. You get seating for 6 with this set, and the pieces can be rearranged as you like to fit your space. There's also a coffee table for your drinks and snacks.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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