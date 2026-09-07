The Labor Day sales are underway, bringing with them scores of mattresses at heavily discounted prices. However, the sheer volume of deals can feel overwhelming sometimes. But if you’re someone who sleeps on your side, don't worry. I’m here to help.

I’ve tested many of the best mattresses for side sleepers from every major brand and there’s only three I’d consider buying this holiday — and they span from $399.99 to $1,874 for a queen.

A bigger budget undoubtedly unlocks more choice, but you don't have to spend a fortune to pick up a superbly comfortable mattress in the Labor Day mattress sales. Keep scrolling for the only three specialist side sleeper beds I'd consider buying...

1. SweetNight CoolNest

Along with the other side sleeping members of our mattress testing panel, I was suitably impressed by the SweetNight CoolNest, a comfortable and supportive memory mattress with a permanent sub-$400 queen sale price. Right now, you can buy a queen CoolNest for $399.99 at SweetNight, down from an MSRP of $599.99.

The CoolNest is made up of five thick foam layers and stands 12" tall (but is also available to buy in depths of 14" and 16".) That height is significant, as a mattress depth of between 12" and 14" is considered optimum for supporting the side sleeping position.

The lead tester in our SweetNight CoolNest mattress review, a side and back sleeper weighing under 130lbs, found that the flexibility and 'give' of the foams cradled her shoulders, hips and knees when side sleeping. Crucially as a combination sleeper, she found it also supported her lumbar when lying on her back.

In our pressure relief tests we placed a a 25kg weight at the shoulder and hip area of the mattress — the touch points of the bed when side sleeping — and awarded the CoolNest a score of 3.7/5. That's a strong performance. The indentation depth combined with quick recovery time suggests that as well as effectively relieving pressure along the shoulders and hips, this mattress is responsive. So you won't feel trapped in its foams.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, as the name suggest, the main USP of the CoolNest is its cooling credentials. Its top foam layer is packed with heat dissipating PCM materials, a specialist technology usually found in only the best cooling mattresses. For three weeks our lead tester slept comfortably on the CoolNest during a hotter than average summer, so you're unlikely to overheat on it.

2. Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar is one of the most recognizable sleep brands in America, and the 13" Premier Memory Foam offers full body cradling comfort with an indulgent feel that most side sleepers will appreciate. You can buy a queen Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress for $999 at Nectar, down from the 'total value' price of $2,316. (This is the same Nectar mattress sale we see all year round, but is still outstanding value for money).

After putting the Premier through its paces in our Sleep Lab, we rate it as the best memory foam mattress you can buy for most people. However, it was most popular among the side sleeping members of our testing panel, as the top comfort layers of memory foam contour around your shoulders, hips and knees to relieve pressure.

Like the SweetNight above and the Luxe below, the Premier delivers on providing ample pressure relief for side sleepers while being supportive enough for back sleepers too. Whether you're a combination sleeper or you share a bed with someone who sleeps predominantly on their back, a sturdy base layer of dense foams will prevent either of you sinking too low.

After enduring one of the hottest summers many of us can remember, temperature regulation will likely also be a key consideration when shopping this Labor Day. Despite memory foam mattresses being renowned for trapping body heat, our Nectar Premier Memory Foam mattress review outlines how the breathable cover does a great job of wicking away heat while you sleep.

However, the SweetNight memory foam mattress above scored an excellent 4/5 in our lab tests for temperature regulation, compared to the Premier's respectable 3.5/5. That means if you're a side sleeper who runs hot and you're wedded to the idea of a memory foam mattress, the SweetNight will likely be a cooler choice.

If you have a bigger budget and you're open to the idea of one of the best hybrid mattresses, the breathable Luxe below is potentially the coolest option. While it also scored a 4/5 for temperature control, it comes with two cooling upgrade options, including a GlacioTex cover and graphite-infused foams to draw heat from the body.

Temperature aside, the Premier's dense foam layers do an excellent job of dampening motion across the surface of the mattress — which is great news for anyone who shares a bed. Support around the edge of the bed is good enough for most sleepers, but those with mobility issues will require something sturdier, like the SweetNight above.

3. Helix Midnight Luxe

The Helix Midnight Luxe has been rigorously tested and re-tested and it's still our overall top choice for side sleepers, thanks to its outrageously comfortable feel at the hips and shoulders. We rate it as the second best mattress you can buy online, fighting off stiff competition from over 140 other mattresses (the Saatva Classic takes the top spot, if you're wondering).

The Helix is a luxury hybrid mattress, which means it's made from a blend of coils (for support) and soothing foams (for cushioning). The result? A 13.5" tall mattress that looks like it's been lifted straight out of a luxury hotel. But you don't have to book a holiday to sleep on it — the current 25% off Helix mattress sale means you can take home a queen Helix Midnight Luxe for $1,874 at Helix, down from $2,498.66.

I know from extensive mattress testing that if a bed is too firm it will lead to a build up of pressure in the shoulders and hips. Meanwhile, a mattress that is too soft could cause your spine to dip out of alignment, which can cause back pain.

As I rave about in my Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, the Luxe hits the right notes for side sleepers; its plush pillow top provides oodles of pressure relief, while its coil support system prevents you from sinking too deeply.

After sleeping on it for the best part of two years, the Luxe is also an excellent choice for back sleepers. Targeted lumbar support means it fills and supports the 'S' shape of your back, making it one of the best mattresses for back pain you can buy.

While I found its temperature regulation to be reliable, there's two cooling upgrades for very hot sleepers. Edge support is excellent and it also dampens motion effectively, which is good news for wriggly and restless couples. In fact, it's the only mattress my husband and I have ever agreed on.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.