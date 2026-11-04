The holiday season is just around the corner, and if you're looking to save money without sacrificing a delicious Thanksgiving feast, Walmart has some exciting news. The retailer has announced the return of its annual Thanksgiving meal deal, and this year's offer is bigger, better and more affordable than ever before.

For just $35, you'll be able to serve a full holiday feast for up to 10 people. That's only $3.50 per person — the lowest price since Walmart started the program back in 2022. The retailer is also offering free express delivery on the meal basket, as well as convenient pick-up options.

This year's meal basket offers 26 items, 18% more items than last year. It will include a 13.5-pound Butterball turkey, several of your favorite Thanksgiving sides and staples like stuffing and sweet potato casserole, and all the fixings for a delicious pumpkin pie. The deal is available to order at Walmart from now through December 24. All it takes is one click to secure your basket!

Thanksgiving dinner: feed 10 people for $35 @ Walmart

Walmart is making holiday dinners stress-free and extra affordable by offering its annual Thanksgiving Value Meal. For just $35, you'll be able to feed up to 10 people with just the click of a button. The holiday basket offers over 26 national and Walmart brand items — including a Butterball turkey for $0.97 per pound. You'll also get all your favorite Thanksgiving side dishes and staples for just $3.50 per person.

Here's what you'll get

(Image credit: Walmart)

Butterball Frozen Whole Turkey, All Natural, 10-16 lbs., Serves 7-11

"JIFFY" Corn Muffin Mix (2 x 8.5 oz boxes)

Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn (3 cans x 15 oz)

Great Value Cut Green Beans, (3 cans x 14.5 oz)

Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz Can

Great Value French Fried Onions Salad Topping, 6 oz (Resealable Bag)

Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes 5 lb Bag

Great Value Brown Gravy Mix (2 packets x 0.87 oz)

Great Value Frozen Traditional Pie Crusts, Two 9-inch Pie Crust & Pans, 15 oz

Great Value Whipped Topping, Dessert and Fruit Topping, 8 oz (Frozen)

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz

Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl oz

Great Value Brown and Serve Rolls 12oz, 12 Count

Stove Top Stuffing Mix, 1 Box, for Dinner Sides and Thanksgiving Dinner, Turkey, (2 boxes x 6 oz)

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz, Bag

Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows, 10 oz Bag

Fresh Whole Sweet Potatoes, Delicious and Versatile Root Vegetable (3 potatoes)

How to order your $35 meal

The Holiday Meal Basket is available in-store, online, for pickup, and with fast delivery options. Customers can order the complete basket in seconds at Walmart.com/HolidaySavingsBasket. The shopping list also enables customers to remove or add more items to customize their carts. Additionally, the retailer is offering free express delivery on the meal basket.