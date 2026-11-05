Can you name these classic '80s movies from their opening lines? Featuring Molly Ringwald, Jeff Goldblum, Michael J Fox and more

Whether it's a book, a movie or even a video game, the most memorable opening lines are the ones that hook you right away, compelling you to learn more.

You guys clearly love a good quote too — at the time of writing, 24 players have managed to name all 10 of the '80s movies from a single iconic line in last week's quiz. I thought I'd make this one a little tougher, by honing in on just opening lines. And to get a good spread, I asked Reddit users for their favorite opening lines from '80s movies. I've mixed some of their suggestions in with my own, and have plenty of leftover fodder for a follow-up quiz coming soon!

If you're still in the mood for more challenges, you're in luck. Why not try matching these 10 stars to their classic 80s movies, or naming an 80s movie from the best friend?

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